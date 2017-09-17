BITU welcomes public sector pensions working group

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, September 17, 2017

BUSTAMANTE Industrial Trade Union (BITU) President Senator Kavan Gayle says his union welcomes the announcement of the setting up of a working group for consultations on issues delaying passage of the pension reform Bills in the Senate.read more

