Peace Day: “Respect, Safety & Dignity for All”

Bernews - Wednesday, September 17, 2017

Imagine Bermuda is inviting the community to join in the observance of United Nationâs International Peace Day on Thursday, September 21st. The theme...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Pause and reflect on Peace Day

U.N. Day ‘Two For One’ Celebration On Tuesday

International Peace Day: We Can Each Play Part

Imagine To Mark International Day Of Peace

St. Thomas Observes Peace Day over the Air Waves

UN: Message on International Women’s Day

Imagine Bermuda: International Day of Peace



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
‘More Love More Life’ Community Fun Day

Malaysia blocks beer festival in Kuala Lumpur over 'vice' fears

Photos/Video: City Food Festival Chef Contest

Photos/Video: City Food Festival Chef Contest

Food Walk postponed thanks to rain

Sikka Rhymes defends Vybz Kartel affiliation

Mr Vegas plans Irma relief concert

SPORTS more
Video: Motorcycle Racing And Wheelie Wars

Athletes urged to sign up for insurance plan

Pain at People’s Stadium, jubilation at Isidoro Beaton

CRICKET: England beat WI by seven wickets

Fifa: Caribbean football chief Gordon Derrick banned for six years

Dominica Relief Efforts in Houston

Freisenbruch-Meyer Continental League Results

POLITICS more
Press Release: Antigua and Barbuda stands ready to assist Dominica

Dominica battered by Hurricane Maria

PM pledges support for storm-ravaged Caribbean countries

Possible Cabinet reshuffle coming

Body of slain 6-y-o in Clarendon morgue close to a month

PM expects Police High Command to take action following sex for promotion scandal

Watch: Resignation speeches that brought down Prime Ministers

BUSINESS more
BSX New Listing Sponsor: Centaur Fund

BSX New Listing Sponsor: Centaur Fund

Butterfield hits 52-week high

Guyana turns to Jamaica to protect food exports

Airport Project: Elevator Contract Awarded

Elevator firm wins airport contract

Real-estate supervision to be modernised

TECH more
Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

CRIME more
O-Wrap: Slain 6-y-o at morgue for weeks… New FLA board 'prematurely' announced… Low FIFA ranking blocking Boyz EPL deals

Two injured in North Shore Road crash

UPDATE: At least 49 killed in powerful Mexico quake

Body of slain 6-y-o in Clarendon morgue close to a month

Man, 25, arrested in Wales in connection with Parsons Green bomb attack  

Four injured in accident

Rommel Daniel pleads guilty to aggravated burglary

RELATED STORIES
Pause and reflect on Peace Day

U.N. Day ‘Two For One’ Celebration On Tuesday

International Peace Day: We Can Each Play Part

Imagine To Mark International Day Of Peace

St. Thomas Observes Peace Day over the Air Waves

UN: Message on International Women’s Day

Imagine Bermuda: International Day of Peace

RECENT COMMENTS
Former AG: Referenda enhance democracy
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Still time to repent for American racism
Barton: Last year was great I must say and this new year will be better. Should you need the services of a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit, criminal...

Dellwood Students Report To School Tomorrow
Fernado: For school grades cahnge, I strongly recommend adhoc2007@protonmail.com. She did a good one for me in due time. She saved my ass lol..

Video authoring made easy
ROSC ANDERSON: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
stacey: i strongly recommend cyberhackpros@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my husband's...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
michelle lopez: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. hackintechnology@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

US backs Jamaica
marco: Cyberprofessionalhacker is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
marco: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Lesley Chapman-Andrews is Miss Universe Barbados 2017
Mirabell: Hello, Need hacking services?Be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Mirabell: Hello, Need hacking services?Be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are...

RECENT COMMENTS
Former AG: Referenda enhance democracy
Mike Sanders: Have you ever been curious of what your partner, kids or employees are up to? You can now intercept cell phones, boost credit scores and hack any website remotely. All you need to do is contact a...

Still time to repent for American racism
Barton: Last year was great I must say and this new year will be better. Should you need the services of a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit, criminal...

Dellwood Students Report To School Tomorrow
Fernado: For school grades cahnge, I strongly recommend adhoc2007@protonmail.com. She did a good one for me in due time. She saved my ass lol..

Video authoring made easy
ROSC ANDERSON: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
stacey: i strongly recommend cyberhackpros@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my husband's...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
michelle lopez: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. hackintechnology@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

US backs Jamaica
marco: Cyberprofessionalhacker is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
marco: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Lesley Chapman-Andrews is Miss Universe Barbados 2017
Mirabell: Hello, Need hacking services?Be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Mirabell: Hello, Need hacking services?Be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are...