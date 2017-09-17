Newman withdraws from Security Programme Oversight Committee

Jamaica Gleaner - Tuesday, September 17, 2017

President of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services, Egeton Newman has withdrawn as a member of the Security Programme Oversight Committee (SECURIPOC). In a telephone conversation with National Security Minister, Robert Montague...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
JMA welcomes security committee, urges Bunting to join

JMA endorses security oversight committee

Montague invites Bunting to sit on new security committee

Montague wants importation duties on CCTV cameras scrapped

Displaced downtown Kingston cabbies get backing from lobby group

JATOO seeks higher fare increase

JATOO seeking transport minister's intervention



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Photos/Video: City Food Festival Chef Contest

Photos/Video: City Food Festival Chef Contest

Food Walk postponed thanks to rain

Sikka Rhymes defends Vybz Kartel affiliation

Mr Vegas plans Irma relief concert

Jamaica attempts to release world record song

Hands down a great chance to own Palms townhouses

SPORTS more
Fifa: Caribbean football chief Gordon Derrick banned for six years

Dominica Relief Efforts in Houston

Freisenbruch-Meyer Continental League Results

Watch: Theresa May attends Invictus basketball event with Justin Trudeau

Sport Scoreboard, September 19, 2017

Smith shines in Rotterdam

Pace wants Boulevard job

POLITICS more
PM expects Police High Command to take action following sex for promotion scandal

Watch: Resignation speeches that brought down Prime Ministers

Real-estate supervision to be modernised

Premier Burt Tables Compliance Legislation

Mr Vegas plans Irma relief concert

'We've lost all that money can buy,' Dominican PM says country wrecked by #HurricaneMaria

Dominica's PM says island 'brutalised' by Hurricane Maria

BUSINESS more
Airport Project: Elevator Contract Awarded

Elevator firm wins airport contract

Real-estate supervision to be modernised

XL moves EU insurance hub from UK to Dublin

Davidrose to open Hamilton store

XL To Move XLICSE From UK To Ireland

Premier Burt Tables Compliance Legislation

TECH more
Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

CRIME more
PM expects Police High Command to take action following sex for promotion scandal

Collision On North Shore In Hamilton Parish

Residents welcome curfew in Effortville, Clarendon

Daughter of murdered Isil hostage David Haines stalked by her ex

British headteacher on 'bucket list' Amazon adventure murdered by armed pirates

American student among ultra-Leftists on trial in Paris for setting police car on fire

New FLA board named

RELATED STORIES
JMA welcomes security committee, urges Bunting to join

JMA endorses security oversight committee

Montague invites Bunting to sit on new security committee

Montague wants importation duties on CCTV cameras scrapped

Displaced downtown Kingston cabbies get backing from lobby group

JATOO seeks higher fare increase

JATOO seeking transport minister's intervention

RECENT COMMENTS
Still time to repent for American racism
Barton: Last year was great I must say and this new year will be better. Should you need the services of a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit, criminal...

Dellwood Students Report To School Tomorrow
Fernado: For school grades cahnge, I strongly recommend adhoc2007@protonmail.com. She did a good one for me in due time. She saved my ass lol..

Video authoring made easy
ROSC ANDERSON: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
stacey: i strongly recommend cyberhackpros@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my husband's...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
michelle lopez: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. hackintechnology@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

US backs Jamaica
marco: Cyberprofessionalhacker is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
marco: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Lesley Chapman-Andrews is Miss Universe Barbados 2017
Mirabell: Hello, Need hacking services?Be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Mirabell: Hello, Need hacking services?Be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
marco: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...

RECENT COMMENTS
Still time to repent for American racism
Barton: Last year was great I must say and this new year will be better. Should you need the services of a hacker for services such as school grades change, DDOS hack, website hack, credit, criminal...

Dellwood Students Report To School Tomorrow
Fernado: For school grades cahnge, I strongly recommend adhoc2007@protonmail.com. She did a good one for me in due time. She saved my ass lol..

Video authoring made easy
ROSC ANDERSON: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
stacey: i strongly recommend cyberhackpros@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my husband when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my husband's...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
michelle lopez: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. hackintechnology@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job...

US backs Jamaica
marco: Cyberprofessionalhacker is the real hacker out there, please be careful of imposters. they are somany hackers who claim to be what they are not. i have been ripped off twice by this so called...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
marco: Basically think we all don’t have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse… in a case of mine when i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Lesley Chapman-Andrews is Miss Universe Barbados 2017
Mirabell: Hello, Need hacking services?Be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Mirabell: Hello, Need hacking services?Be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
marco: Every woman deserves respect from her man. My ex husband was always coming home late, making calls in private and denying me the privileges of a wife. So i had to hire this professional hacker who...