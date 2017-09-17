Regiment working hard to help repair Turks Caicos

Royal Gazette - Tuesday, September 17, 2017

Bermudas troops got to work as soon as they arrived in hurricane-hit Turks amp Caicos, the commander on the ground said yesterday. Major Corey Smalley explained the Royal Bermuda Regiment contingent had helped to build a logistics base for the World Food Programme on Providenciales while...read more

