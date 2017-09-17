Emergency medical service launched at Portmore Fire Station

Jamaica Observer - Sunday, September 17, 2017

An Emergency Medical Service (EMS) set up at the Portmore Fire Station in St Catherine will respond to road crashes on some of the major highways that meet in this area.A ceremony to officially launch the programme was held on Friday at the fire station in Waterford.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Emergency medical service launched at Portmore Fire Station

Emergency medical service to be expanded — Chang

Emergency medical technicians launch association

Territory Needs Ambulances, EMTs

Motorcade of first responders starts at 6:00pm on Friday.

EMS kicks off EMS Week 2012

EMS kicks off EMS Week 2012 with Sunday Church Service.



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Two Upcoming Events Offered By Masterworks

Fertile soil for gospel music - Cowan, Franklyn advise commitment to reap fruit

Story of the Song | I Can't Take It: A career's birthday song - Johnny Nash changes name, style of ballad

Enticing Call

Keeping the beat alive Down Under

Talking blues with Earl 'Chinna' Smith

Remembering pioneer Larry Marshall

SPORTS more
Rain, big man and green lizard

Jorsling double lifts Army over Rangers

Queen’s Park to stage annual Women’s Football Fund-raiser

Brian Lara injures leg at home

Chatoor, Yorke headline Subway Maracas Open

...CANOC to help countries rebound

Squash players raise funds for Irma victims

POLITICS more
Rain, big man and green lizard

PM: Govt must be prudent

Sir Vince Cable insists he is an 'alternative' prime minister and Lib Dems could win next election 

Burton leads Holy Trinity to second win

'Ricketts is the right man to build on Burrell's legacy'

Unwelcome in Israel, African refugees dream of home

Wisynco plans landmark US$8M investment in new beverage plant

BUSINESS more
Panel votes to roll back of aviation safety rules

Cedric Stephens | Insurance and clean-up costs after a disaster

Yaneek Page | Why start-up businesses are unattractive customers

Oran Hall | Using a family member’s NHT benefits

Coldwell Banker realtor pours money into downtown property

A better way to budget

The importance of relative value

TECH more
Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

CRIME more
Squash players raise funds for Irma victims

'Narcos' filmmaker shot dead scouting for locations in rural Mexico

Parsons Green bucket bombing: Second man arrested in connection with terror attack

Is this America?

UK police make 'significant' arrest in London subway blast

Lord in the hot seat

MATT, Moonilal condemns assault

RELATED STORIES
Emergency medical service launched at Portmore Fire Station

Emergency medical service to be expanded — Chang

Emergency medical technicians launch association

Territory Needs Ambulances, EMTs

Motorcade of first responders starts at 6:00pm on Friday.

EMS kicks off EMS Week 2012

EMS kicks off EMS Week 2012 with Sunday Church Service.

RECENT COMMENTS
Aguero
CHRISTOs: I GOT MY PROGRAMMED BLANK ATM CARD TO WITHDRAW A MAXIMUM OF $5000 DAILY. I AM SO EXCITED BECAUSE I ORDERED AND PAID FOR DELIVERY, DIDN'T GET SCAMMED, AND I NOW OWN MY HOME, MY BUSINESS HAS GROWN...

Jamaica Broilers - triples Caribbean returns
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
marco: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

The winners in the Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2017 photo competition
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Tobacco Bay Wins 2017 Experts’ Choice Award
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Peter D. Phillips
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Tobacco Bay Wins 2017 Experts’ Choice Award
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Licensing Office moving to Caroni
Brenna Vanekova: I never ever believed in these blank ATM cards so i have always been reluctant to try purchase the blank ATM card online because i know for a fact there are fake hackers out there, but i was...

Party night at Fiction
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Cricket Review Committee asks for suggestions
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

RECENT COMMENTS
Aguero
CHRISTOs: I GOT MY PROGRAMMED BLANK ATM CARD TO WITHDRAW A MAXIMUM OF $5000 DAILY. I AM SO EXCITED BECAUSE I ORDERED AND PAID FOR DELIVERY, DIDN'T GET SCAMMED, AND I NOW OWN MY HOME, MY BUSINESS HAS GROWN...

Jamaica Broilers - triples Caribbean returns
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
marco: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

The winners in the Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2017 photo competition
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Tobacco Bay Wins 2017 Experts’ Choice Award
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Peter D. Phillips
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Tobacco Bay Wins 2017 Experts’ Choice Award
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Licensing Office moving to Caroni
Brenna Vanekova: I never ever believed in these blank ATM cards so i have always been reluctant to try purchase the blank ATM card online because i know for a fact there are fake hackers out there, but i was...

Party night at Fiction
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Cricket Review Committee asks for suggestions
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....