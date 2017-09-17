Reasons people divorce

Jamaica Observer - Sunday, September 17, 2017

Hasty marriageSeldom proveth well.â Shakespeare, 3 Henry, VI, IV, 1ÃÂ Marry in haste, repent at leisure. That notion has been proven to be true time and time again, and has even been put to song: âTake time to know her, take time to know her.â Somehow others looking on can...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Faith Matters: Church Makes Wedding Bells Ring

Faith Matters: Church Makes Wedding Bells Ring

Faith Matters: Church Makes Wedding Bells Ring

'Marriage is the right thing to do'

God Hates Divorce (Malachi 2:15)

DEAR CHRISTINE: Hoping third marriage will be lucky one

Preacher’s bitter cup



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Enticing Call

Keeping the beat alive Down Under

Talking blues with Earl 'Chinna' Smith

Remembering pioneer Larry Marshall

New exhibit for National Gallery

Reggae Rhythm beats them to the finish line

I Can't Take It: A career's birthday song - Johnny Nash changes name, style of ballad

SPORTS more
I was fired unfairly. What can I do?

5 tips to get the best recommendations for college

Core skills training opens to secondary

164 families join Marley for Education family

Ja urged to adopt Singapore math model

First Union Foundation awards 12 'Buss A Yute' scholarships

Literacy programme

POLITICS more
Unwelcome in Israel, African refugees dream of home

Wisynco plans landmark US$8M investment in new beverage plant

Aunt V didnt wan't to go

PNP says it's ready for by-elections

PM to talk on Mouttet report

T&T’s Balgobin fades in Walcott’s title run

The Cabinet supremacy model…Parties must speak up or we will all suffer – WPA Executive Member

BUSINESS more
A better way to budget

The importance of relative value

Dow, S&P end at new records, brushing off North Korea, weak data

WhatsApp in your business?

Government to seek more multilateral funding for MSMEs

Unwelcome in Israel, African refugees dream of home

NASA's US$3.9-b Cassini spacecraft makes death plunge into Saturn

TECH more
Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

CRIME more
Is this America?

UK police make 'significant' arrest in London subway blast

Lord in the hot seat

MATT, Moonilal condemns assault

Reggae Rhythm beats them to the finish line

T&T’s Balgobin fades in Walcott’s title run

Honour your pledge!

RELATED STORIES
Faith Matters: Church Makes Wedding Bells Ring

Faith Matters: Church Makes Wedding Bells Ring

Faith Matters: Church Makes Wedding Bells Ring

'Marriage is the right thing to do'

God Hates Divorce (Malachi 2:15)

DEAR CHRISTINE: Hoping third marriage will be lucky one

Preacher’s bitter cup

RECENT COMMENTS
Aguero
CHRISTOs: I GOT MY PROGRAMMED BLANK ATM CARD TO WITHDRAW A MAXIMUM OF $5000 DAILY. I AM SO EXCITED BECAUSE I ORDERED AND PAID FOR DELIVERY, DIDN'T GET SCAMMED, AND I NOW OWN MY HOME, MY BUSINESS HAS GROWN...

Jamaica Broilers - triples Caribbean returns
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
marco: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

The winners in the Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2017 photo competition
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Tobacco Bay Wins 2017 Experts’ Choice Award
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Peter D. Phillips
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Tobacco Bay Wins 2017 Experts’ Choice Award
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Licensing Office moving to Caroni
Brenna Vanekova: I never ever believed in these blank ATM cards so i have always been reluctant to try purchase the blank ATM card online because i know for a fact there are fake hackers out there, but i was...

Party night at Fiction
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Cricket Review Committee asks for suggestions
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

RECENT COMMENTS
Aguero
CHRISTOs: I GOT MY PROGRAMMED BLANK ATM CARD TO WITHDRAW A MAXIMUM OF $5000 DAILY. I AM SO EXCITED BECAUSE I ORDERED AND PAID FOR DELIVERY, DIDN'T GET SCAMMED, AND I NOW OWN MY HOME, MY BUSINESS HAS GROWN...

Jamaica Broilers - triples Caribbean returns
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
marco: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

The winners in the Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2017 photo competition
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Tobacco Bay Wins 2017 Experts’ Choice Award
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Peter D. Phillips
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Tobacco Bay Wins 2017 Experts’ Choice Award
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Licensing Office moving to Caroni
Brenna Vanekova: I never ever believed in these blank ATM cards so i have always been reluctant to try purchase the blank ATM card online because i know for a fact there are fake hackers out there, but i was...

Party night at Fiction
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Cricket Review Committee asks for suggestions
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....