Anti-Money Laundering Outreach and Sensitisation Seminar

Kaieteur News - Sunday, September 17, 2017

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams and members of the Ministry of Legal Affairs Compliance Team, held a one-day Anti-Money Laundering Outreach and Sensitisation Seminar on September 12, last, at the Little Rock Suites, New Amsterdam, Berbice. Accompanying Minister...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
City constable who had sex with detained juvenile may know fate today

Region Three residents benefit from health outreach

FIU putting Guyana at risk of further sanctions with CFATF

Several to be charged in major gold smuggling racket

UN expert has plans to tackle corruption, drugs

Laundering clampdown: GRA halts cash transactions over $2M

Anti-Money Laundering supervisors appointed for high-risk entities – Finance Ministry



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
I Can't Take It: A career's birthday song - Johnny Nash changes name, style of ballad

Fertile soil for gospel music - Cowan, Franklyn advise commitment to reap fruit

The Music Diaries | An eventful 1969 in Ja

Worton does Roots Rock Yoga

RDX's 'Shake Your Bam Bam' a hit on YouTube

'No Worries' has Billboard potential

Dancers bring energy to Weddy Weddy

SPORTS more
Mecca 2017 set to be largest yet; GABF head plans to improve marketing

West Demerara beat West Berbice by 29 runs

Hamilton Green Football Cup… Round of 16 action set for East Coast next Sunday

Minsodia Culpepper set sights on Senior National Women’s Hockey Team

Corona Invitational Football Final…GFC and Police clash tonight for $1 million, runner up $400,000

JABBFA sending largest ever squad to CAC Champs

Stephenson: Delegates more comfortable with Ricketts

POLITICS more
The Cabinet supremacy model…Parties must speak up or we will all suffer – WPA Executive Member

Jagdeo wouldn’t know de truth if it slap him in he face

China’s modus operandi around the world mirrors events in Guyana—Part 7…China’s “help” mostly benefits politicians, not the...

State auditors probe of GECOM’s $$multi-million toner purchases

Given costly mistakes made with Statoil/ExxonMobil…Tanzanian politician warns nations to make oil and gas contracts public

Govt denies int’l media reports regarding IMF and Antigua & Barbuda

Rehabilitation work planned for Junction corridor

BUSINESS more
Guyana-born business mogul commits to building home country

Executive fallout begins at Equifax over data breach

David Jessop | The value of the genuine Caribbean

Wisynco weighing energy investment in solar or LNG

Factories Corporation expansion projects to cost $20 billion

Hotel to be built in Barbican

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Dominica from 11:00 am

TECH more
Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

CRIME more
Drug high

16 police officers graduate from ‘Capacity building training’

Minsodia Culpepper set sights on Senior National Women’s Hockey Team

Corona Invitational Football Final…GFC and Police clash tonight for $1 million, runner up $400,000

Jagdeo wouldn’t know de truth if it slap him in he face

Ed Sheeran cancels US concert amid St Louis protests over police acquittal

British police arrest London bomb suspect at Dover border point

RELATED STORIES
City constable who had sex with detained juvenile may know fate today

Region Three residents benefit from health outreach

FIU putting Guyana at risk of further sanctions with CFATF

Several to be charged in major gold smuggling racket

UN expert has plans to tackle corruption, drugs

Laundering clampdown: GRA halts cash transactions over $2M

Anti-Money Laundering supervisors appointed for high-risk entities – Finance Ministry

RECENT COMMENTS
Aguero
CHRISTOs: I GOT MY PROGRAMMED BLANK ATM CARD TO WITHDRAW A MAXIMUM OF $5000 DAILY. I AM SO EXCITED BECAUSE I ORDERED AND PAID FOR DELIVERY, DIDN'T GET SCAMMED, AND I NOW OWN MY HOME, MY BUSINESS HAS GROWN...

Jamaica Broilers - triples Caribbean returns
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
marco: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

The winners in the Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2017 photo competition
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Tobacco Bay Wins 2017 Experts’ Choice Award
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Peter D. Phillips
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Tobacco Bay Wins 2017 Experts’ Choice Award
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Licensing Office moving to Caroni
Brenna Vanekova: I never ever believed in these blank ATM cards so i have always been reluctant to try purchase the blank ATM card online because i know for a fact there are fake hackers out there, but i was...

Party night at Fiction
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Cricket Review Committee asks for suggestions
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

RECENT COMMENTS
Aguero
CHRISTOs: I GOT MY PROGRAMMED BLANK ATM CARD TO WITHDRAW A MAXIMUM OF $5000 DAILY. I AM SO EXCITED BECAUSE I ORDERED AND PAID FOR DELIVERY, DIDN'T GET SCAMMED, AND I NOW OWN MY HOME, MY BUSINESS HAS GROWN...

Jamaica Broilers - triples Caribbean returns
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
marco: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

The winners in the Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2017 photo competition
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Tobacco Bay Wins 2017 Experts’ Choice Award
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Peter D. Phillips
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Tobacco Bay Wins 2017 Experts’ Choice Award
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Licensing Office moving to Caroni
Brenna Vanekova: I never ever believed in these blank ATM cards so i have always been reluctant to try purchase the blank ATM card online because i know for a fact there are fake hackers out there, but i was...

Party night at Fiction
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Cricket Review Committee asks for suggestions
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....