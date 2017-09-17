Departing flights out of Jamaica on hold

Jamaica Gleaner - Saturday, September 17, 2017

There has been a hold on all departing flights out of Jamaica, reportedly because of further issues with the radar communication system. For the past week, flights in and out of Jamaica's airspace have been impacted after a lightning strike...read more

