BHB Doctor Assisting In British Virgin Islands

Bernews - Friday, September 17, 2017

The Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation [PAHO/WHO] requested the assistance of Bermuda Hospitals Board [BHB] Director of...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Local doctor joins BVI hurricane relief

NCDs top agenda for new PAHO/WHO rep

PAHO/WHO commits support to reduce tobacco use in Jamaica

New PAHO Representative Meets With Senior Health Officials

New PAHO representative meets with senior health officials

PAHO/WHO urges Government of Jamaica to fight discrimination

Health sector collaborates with PAHO to beef up disaster preparedness



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Signal Band launches 2018 Carnival t-shirt band Lumi-Nation

Minister: ‘Exceptional Talent Shown At Carifesta’

House praise for Carifesta performers

Tony D Clutcheye tells 'My Story'

Shawn Antoine banks on 'Mine' for breakthrough

Gospel Spotlight : Adri Morr navigating life's rocky road

Dancing or fighting? - Women seen 'boxing' men in dancehall party

SPORTS more
Watch Duffy’s Grand Final Race On ZFB TV7

Watch Duffy’s Grand Final Race On ZFB TV7

Windies' Brathwaite wants to show he's no T20 'one-hit wonder'

Dancing or fighting? - Women seen 'boxing' men in dancehall party

Parents protest transfer of Roseau Primary School principal, again

The art before the storm

Teams begin quest for spots in the 2017 Bahamas Bowl

POLITICS more
UPDATE: Britain raises threat level after London bombing

UK terror threat level raised to critical, meaning an attack is imminent, Prime Minister says

Iceland PM calls for snap election after government falls

OBA attacks PLPs Trump-like politics

IMF leader to visit Jamaica again November

Dr Gibbons: ‘Trump-Like Misinformation On AC’

Changes To Immigration Policies & Procedures

BUSINESS more
VSB To Cease Radio Broadcasting On Sunday

JMA welcomes security committee, urges Bunting to join

Butterfield Bank shares up 2.3

Profit rises at Watlington Waterworks

Western Union acts to allay concerns

JMA endorses security oversight committee

Wisynco weighing energy investment in solar or LNG

TECH more
Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

CRIME more
Ex-police officer in Missouri 'not guilty' in black man's death

Bird shooter convicted

Clarendon goat farmer killed

Illegal Taurus pistol, ammo seized in Flanker; two arrested

Police: Photo Of Guns & Ammo Not In Bermuda

New sexual assault trial of actor Bill Cosby to open in April

Parsons Green: Fairy light bucket bomb could have killed dozens if detonated properly

RELATED STORIES
Local doctor joins BVI hurricane relief

NCDs top agenda for new PAHO/WHO rep

PAHO/WHO commits support to reduce tobacco use in Jamaica

New PAHO Representative Meets With Senior Health Officials

New PAHO representative meets with senior health officials

PAHO/WHO urges Government of Jamaica to fight discrimination

Health sector collaborates with PAHO to beef up disaster preparedness

RECENT COMMENTS
The winners in the Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2017 photo competition
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Tobacco Bay Wins 2017 Experts’ Choice Award
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Peter D. Phillips
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Tobacco Bay Wins 2017 Experts’ Choice Award
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Licensing Office moving to Caroni
Brenna Vanekova: I never ever believed in these blank ATM cards so i have always been reluctant to try purchase the blank ATM card online because i know for a fact there are fake hackers out there, but i was...

Party night at Fiction
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Cricket Review Committee asks for suggestions
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 13 2017
beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Photos: Bermuda Bacardi/Martini Tennis Cup
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Sport Scoreboard, September 14, 2017
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

RECENT COMMENTS
The winners in the Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2017 photo competition
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Tobacco Bay Wins 2017 Experts’ Choice Award
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Peter D. Phillips
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Tobacco Bay Wins 2017 Experts’ Choice Award
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Licensing Office moving to Caroni
Brenna Vanekova: I never ever believed in these blank ATM cards so i have always been reluctant to try purchase the blank ATM card online because i know for a fact there are fake hackers out there, but i was...

Party night at Fiction
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Cricket Review Committee asks for suggestions
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 13 2017
beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Photos: Bermuda Bacardi/Martini Tennis Cup
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Sport Scoreboard, September 14, 2017
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....