Youngsters get creative at Masterworks

Royal Gazette - Friday, September 17, 2017

Around 300 children got the chance to hone their creative skills at the Masterworks Museum of Bermuda Art this summer. And Masterworks said at least 30 of the placements on the eight-week camp were a result of donations from the public. Tom Butterfield, founder and creative director of...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Masterworks marks 30 years

Masterworks Museum Celebrates 30th Birthday

Foster captures Americas Cup with painting

Tom Moore painting donated to restaurant

Masterworks ranked among best island museums

TripAdvisor honours Masterworks exceptional hospitality

Tom Butterfield receives MBE from Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
House praise for Carifesta performers

Tony D Clutcheye tells 'My Story'

Shawn Antoine banks on 'Mine' for breakthrough

Gospel Spotlight : Adri Morr navigating life's rocky road

Dancing or fighting? - Women seen 'boxing' men in dancehall party

I-Octane targets female fans

Weh dem up to?: Gaza Kim fighting her way back from depression

SPORTS more
Dancing or fighting? - Women seen 'boxing' men in dancehall party

Parents protest transfer of Roseau Primary School principal, again

The art before the storm

Teams begin quest for spots in the 2017 Bahamas Bowl

McMinns, Axemen look to keep win streak going

Sun moving forward with ‘JJ’ and Ogwumike

Man drops death threat charge against former Bahamian athlete

POLITICS more
Mentally ill father disappears with kids - Grandmother wants help to find grandchildren

Barbados Opposition Leader Mottley impatient with pace of regional integration

IDB president offers support to Bahamas following Hurricane Irma

Sears proposes changes to PLP’s constitution

Cooper satisfied with PM’s plans for Ragged Island

Man drops death threat charge against former Bahamian athlete

Turnquest: Low CCRIF payout part of risk

BUSINESS more
Insured losses from Irma could total 50bn

Barbados Opposition Leader Mottley impatient with pace of regional integration

The art before the storm

Bahamas is back to business after Hurricane Irma

IDB president offers support to Bahamas following Hurricane Irma

Ingraham:  Ecotourism the business model for Eleuthera

Bahamas Ferries expanding its fleet, exploring new routes

TECH more
Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

CRIME more
Suspended sentence for cruise ship passenger

Guns photo not from Bermuda

Bermudians in UK urged to be vigilant

RPTC launches relief effort for Anguilla

Vatican recalls Washington diplomat amid child pornography investigation

Tears flow for doctor who was found dead

Man fined $30,000 for breaching Wildlife Protection Regulations

RELATED STORIES
Masterworks marks 30 years

Masterworks Museum Celebrates 30th Birthday

Foster captures Americas Cup with painting

Tom Moore painting donated to restaurant

Masterworks ranked among best island museums

TripAdvisor honours Masterworks exceptional hospitality

Tom Butterfield receives MBE from Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace

RECENT COMMENTS
The winners in the Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2017 photo competition
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Tobacco Bay Wins 2017 Experts’ Choice Award
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Peter D. Phillips
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Tobacco Bay Wins 2017 Experts’ Choice Award
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Licensing Office moving to Caroni
Brenna Vanekova: I never ever believed in these blank ATM cards so i have always been reluctant to try purchase the blank ATM card online because i know for a fact there are fake hackers out there, but i was...

Party night at Fiction
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Cricket Review Committee asks for suggestions
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 13 2017
beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Photos: Bermuda Bacardi/Martini Tennis Cup
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Sport Scoreboard, September 14, 2017
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

RECENT COMMENTS
The winners in the Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2017 photo competition
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Tobacco Bay Wins 2017 Experts’ Choice Award
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Peter D. Phillips
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Tobacco Bay Wins 2017 Experts’ Choice Award
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Licensing Office moving to Caroni
Brenna Vanekova: I never ever believed in these blank ATM cards so i have always been reluctant to try purchase the blank ATM card online because i know for a fact there are fake hackers out there, but i was...

Party night at Fiction
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Cricket Review Committee asks for suggestions
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 13 2017
beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Photos: Bermuda Bacardi/Martini Tennis Cup
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Sport Scoreboard, September 14, 2017
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....