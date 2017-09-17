Premier Burt Congratulates Dr. Carika Weldon

Bernews - Friday, September 17, 2017

Premier David Burt offered his personal congratulations to cancer researcher Carika Weldon, PhD, on her achievements at a brief meeting at the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Cancer researcher to address ThinkFest

Video: Dr. Weldon To Present At ThinkFest

Media & Race Focus Of Sunday’s ThinkFest

Scientist returns to wow students

BELCO Thanked For Supporting Workshops

BELCO Thanked For Supporting Workshops

Science Conference: 100-150 People Expected



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Nadanja’s Birthday Comedy Show Tomorrow

Lybran pens song for Hero

D-medz goes on his own

Summer League 2...

Danielle DI rushes to ailing mom's bedside

Nuvision Empire ready to make mark

Aidonia working on debut album

SPORTS more
Kacy Milan Butterfield Scores In Walsall Win

Results: Day #2 Team Squash Championships

Kacy Milan Butterfield Scores In Walsall Win

Earthquake south east of Dominica shakes several islands

UWI Mona Academy of Sport funds development of student athletes

Badree shines as World XI level series

More money for football clubs

POLITICS more
Nicole: I can run Bahadur: She can’t

Rudy: Floodgates will open in 2018

Burt independence talk counterproductive

Robert Le Hunte is now senator

PM: Senator Baksh stays

No ‘fake oil’ under my watch

Energy Minister to let ‘due process take place’

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Form & Excess Layer Seminar

Digicel Foundation aids Development Centre

NSSEC: Creating Young Entrepreneurs

Top insurance lawyers at XL Catlin seminar

How cyberdefences can reduce insurance costs

Insurers grappling with scale of cyber-risk

Employers combat drug use in the workplace

TECH more
Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

CRIME more
Mahaut Police Station in deplorable conditions sources say

Two arrested in St James as police seize another gun, ammo

22 injured in London Underground bomb attack

Several hurt in 'terrorist' incident on London underground train

Violence erupts in Haiti over national budget

Herbal remedies planned for mined-out bauxite lands

West Kingston compensation committee gets extension

RELATED STORIES
Cancer researcher to address ThinkFest

Video: Dr. Weldon To Present At ThinkFest

Media & Race Focus Of Sunday’s ThinkFest

Scientist returns to wow students

BELCO Thanked For Supporting Workshops

BELCO Thanked For Supporting Workshops

Science Conference: 100-150 People Expected

RECENT COMMENTS
The winners in the Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2017 photo competition
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Tobacco Bay Wins 2017 Experts’ Choice Award
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Peter D. Phillips
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Tobacco Bay Wins 2017 Experts’ Choice Award
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Licensing Office moving to Caroni
Brenna Vanekova: I never ever believed in these blank ATM cards so i have always been reluctant to try purchase the blank ATM card online because i know for a fact there are fake hackers out there, but i was...

Party night at Fiction
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Cricket Review Committee asks for suggestions
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 13 2017
beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Photos: Bermuda Bacardi/Martini Tennis Cup
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Sport Scoreboard, September 14, 2017
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

RECENT COMMENTS
The winners in the Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2017 photo competition
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Tobacco Bay Wins 2017 Experts’ Choice Award
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Peter D. Phillips
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Tobacco Bay Wins 2017 Experts’ Choice Award
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Licensing Office moving to Caroni
Brenna Vanekova: I never ever believed in these blank ATM cards so i have always been reluctant to try purchase the blank ATM card online because i know for a fact there are fake hackers out there, but i was...

Party night at Fiction
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Cricket Review Committee asks for suggestions
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 13 2017
beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Photos: Bermuda Bacardi/Martini Tennis Cup
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Sport Scoreboard, September 14, 2017
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....