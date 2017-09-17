Disappointed Fire Brigade drivers and mechanics could resume normal service today

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, September 17, 2017

Drivers and Mechanics engaged to the Jamaica Fire Brigade are to resume normal service today pending the outcome of a meeting with officials of the Ministry of Local Government and the Brigade. The Drivers and Mechanics islandwide went on Work to...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Fire brigade to get funds for rescue equipment

Firefighting boost for western Jamaica

RIU explosion report expected by Friday

McKenzie orders review of service vehicles used in rural areas

Japan provides $1.6-b grant to boost disaster communication

Three new trucks for fire brigade

MOU formalises collaboration between CRNM and CCL



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
City Food Festival To Begin On Sunday

City Food Festival To Begin On Sunday

Entrepreneurial artist finding success

Rasta British staying on 'top of things'

Bramma promotes new single

Party night at Fiction

Danielle D.I., Ishawna feud heats up

SPORTS more
Stuart records most steals in Eastern League

Young, Canadians win Northwest League title

Seymour honored for breakout season

Eva Frazzoni Scores In Saint Rose College Win

New format for Premier League

Dominican celebrates 101th birthday

BCB Cricket Announce Play-Off Game

POLITICS more
Govt to renegotiate hurricane insurance scheme

Govt to review building codes in wake of Irma

Businesses referred to AG for alleged price gouging

Drains being assessed after flooding

Report: ‘Excessive’ overtime for embassy chauffeur

Teenager murdered in Fox Hill

Davis commends govt on handling hurricane

BUSINESS more
Govt to renegotiate hurricane insurance scheme

Resolve purchases BOB loans, begins bad loan removal process

Exigency order put in place by govt for 180 days

Govt to review building codes in wake of Irma

Businesses referred to AG for alleged price gouging

Video: Interview With Premier David Burt

Video: Interview With Premier David Burt

TECH more
Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

CRIME more
One man dead as gunmen strike again in Spanish Town

Businesses referred to AG for alleged price gouging

Seven men, one woman arrested in house after gun, drug found

Man denies violating bail conditions

Three charged with hurricane thefts

Teenager murdered in Fox Hill

Inagua residents who stayed behind in storm say no regrets

RELATED STORIES
Fire brigade to get funds for rescue equipment

Firefighting boost for western Jamaica

RIU explosion report expected by Friday

McKenzie orders review of service vehicles used in rural areas

Japan provides $1.6-b grant to boost disaster communication

Three new trucks for fire brigade

MOU formalises collaboration between CRNM and CCL

RECENT COMMENTS
Party night at Fiction
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Cricket Review Committee asks for suggestions
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 13 2017
beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Photos: Bermuda Bacardi/Martini Tennis Cup
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Sport Scoreboard, September 14, 2017
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Weather Forecast For Wednesday September 13
Kimberley Rodgers: I appreciate frank for making me realise the truth by referring privatehacktion@gmail.com to me.They are a team of certified hackers who knows a lot about what they do. I strongly recommend you...

Soldiers held for snatching teen’s phone
braeckmans ROBERT: Do you know that you can hack any ATM machine !!! We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack any ATM machine, this ATM cards can be used to withdraw at the ATM or swipe,...

Itel-BPO hosts Expo 2017 Industry Showcase
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Suspect arrested after one pupil killed and several injured in Washington state school shooting
SAMUEL: I got my master card from a good Hacker on the internet, with this card I am able to collect 5000 DOLLARS every 2 days, I was very poor but this card have made me rich and happy, If you want to...

KPH gets laser eye-treatment machine
stacey: I hired him for a very private and difficult matter of helping me hack a my spouse's phone and social networks and some other personal stuffs and he far exceeded my expectations. which Jeremie,...

RECENT COMMENTS
Party night at Fiction
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Cricket Review Committee asks for suggestions
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 13 2017
beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Photos: Bermuda Bacardi/Martini Tennis Cup
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Sport Scoreboard, September 14, 2017
mr beckham: BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world....

Weather Forecast For Wednesday September 13
Kimberley Rodgers: I appreciate frank for making me realise the truth by referring privatehacktion@gmail.com to me.They are a team of certified hackers who knows a lot about what they do. I strongly recommend you...

Soldiers held for snatching teen’s phone
braeckmans ROBERT: Do you know that you can hack any ATM machine !!! We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack any ATM machine, this ATM cards can be used to withdraw at the ATM or swipe,...

Itel-BPO hosts Expo 2017 Industry Showcase
nelly smith: I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 12 moths via (icarddevelopment@gmail.com). I am so happy about this because i got mine...

Suspect arrested after one pupil killed and several injured in Washington state school shooting
SAMUEL: I got my master card from a good Hacker on the internet, with this card I am able to collect 5000 DOLLARS every 2 days, I was very poor but this card have made me rich and happy, If you want to...

KPH gets laser eye-treatment machine
stacey: I hired him for a very private and difficult matter of helping me hack a my spouse's phone and social networks and some other personal stuffs and he far exceeded my expectations. which Jeremie,...