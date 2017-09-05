Oecs: Hurricane Irma Situation Report #6

Antigua Observer - Thursday, September 17, 2017

Irma, the 9th named hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season, became a category 5 hurricane in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday September 5, 2017. With maximum sustained winds near 185 mph, Irma a powerful Category 5 Hurricane impacted the CDEMA Participating States of Anguilla,...read more

