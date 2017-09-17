Bull Savannah students get scholarship

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, September 17, 2017

BULL SAVANNAH, St Elizabeth:Twelve past students of Bull Savannah Primary School in St Elizabeth received more than $1 million in scholarship money from the G. Winifred Brown Kagwa Scholarship programme and the American Friends of Jamaica on Friday...read more

