National honour to be bestowed on man who saved drowning boy

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, September 17, 2017

Following a string of job offers, gifts and praises being heaped on him for his selfless, heroic act of saving a drowning boy, Tremayne Brown is to be given a national award.Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia 'Babsy' Grange...read more

