The day innocent Muslims were seen as monstrous

Kaieteur News - Wednesday, September 17, 2017

Dear Editor, A day of infamy, tragedy and destruction, the comfortable and complacent world we inhabited changed, for everyone. Muslims in America went from being an odd little group, to being seen as dangerous and deadly. This forced us all to confront the âothernessâ of our religion,...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Uncle Jerry more than just the snow cone man

Guyanese have to find alternatives to both PPP and APNU+AFC

A Nobel Peace Laureate has become a monster

There are serious problems at the Maha Sabha

Education must not be seen as a privilege but as a human right

Eid-ul-adha Messages

Which worldview?



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Titans & Mahogany Masqueraders Take Carnival

Brodie’s Clerk Found Along Carnival Route with Gun

Library Promotes Benefits Of Card Registration

Can you sell your home without an agent?

The Mara is a hidden gem

Jumping in at the deep end

Circus Arts Workshops To Launch September 22

SPORTS more
Richards on Adidas signing: It’s a great feeling

Sammy cameo in vain as World XI lose opener

Aguilliera: Focus the order of the day

Windies bringing A-game against Irish

Where next for the Warriors

CARIFTA triathlon team continues preparations

Offer true benchmark handicaps AR

POLITICS more
Teachers’ Union Sends Warning over Senate Committee

FULL STATEMENT: Prime Minister addresses Parliament on Mount Salem as Zone of Special Operations

Phillips says murders up since ZOSO declaration

Holness maintains Mount Salem ZOSO is legal

Dellwood Students Report To School Tomorrow

No mass evacuation of Dominicans residing in Irma hit countries

Video: Premier David Burt Press Conference

BUSINESS more
Be innovative and take risks

Energy Chamber: People must be held accountable

Fire breaks out at LNG facility

Sagicor trades $0.27 lower

Digicel sends crucial supplies to islands affected by Irma

Butterfield shares rise in New York

JMA supports Shaw's call for banks to lower interest rates

TECH more
Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

CRIME more
Energy Chamber: People must be held accountable

CARIFTA triathlon team continues preparations

Coordinator Zenaida Moya Sticks to Guns

Are Police Responsible for Rise in Gang Rivalry?

Brodie’s Clerk Found Along Carnival Route with Gun

Body Retrieved This Evening from Macal River

Buena Vista Man Killed after Brawl

RELATED STORIES
Uncle Jerry more than just the snow cone man

Guyanese have to find alternatives to both PPP and APNU+AFC

A Nobel Peace Laureate has become a monster

There are serious problems at the Maha Sabha

Education must not be seen as a privilege but as a human right

Eid-ul-adha Messages

Which worldview?

RECENT COMMENTS
Sport Scoreboard, September 11, 2017
Kimberley Rodgers: I appreciate frank for making me realise the truth by referring privatehacktion@gmail.com to me.They are a team of certified hackers who knows a lot about what they do. I strongly recommend you...

Hate crime trial of YouTube user over video of dog 'taught to do Nazi salute'
apex: WE ARE SOLVING DOZENS OF PROBLEM EVERYDAY.DO YOU WANT A PROFESSIONAL HACKER,FOR FACEBOOK HACK? HACK EMAIL? CHANGE SCHOOL GRADES? HACK VISICHAT ROOM ? HACK FLASH CHAT ROOM ? HACK FTP USER &...

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
Annette Wilson: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks...

Former AG: Referenda enhance democracy
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Committed to moving forward together
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Beaten For Accusing Lover Of Cheating
leslie: I never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it,all he asked for were a few information on my partner and he showed me proof immediately he got into the phone. I...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Linda: If you need to hack into any Database, Delete Record, Improve credit score, spy on Whatsapp, Text, Phone, Emails, as long as it's hack contact Black@Via EMAIL :: lorddatabase@gmail.com Or WhatsApp...

Video authoring made easy
Stacey jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Charles, Wallace resign
marco: Help me thank THEETHICALHACKERS2580 after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating husband he helped hack his whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that he was cheating on me , in...

Going the extra mile for cancer charity
Fabian Robbert: Hello my dear viewers,I am Fabian Robbert from Australia , i will say to the world to celebrate with me on this numerous testimony, i never believe i could ever get rid of this horrible disease...

RECENT COMMENTS
Sport Scoreboard, September 11, 2017
Kimberley Rodgers: I appreciate frank for making me realise the truth by referring privatehacktion@gmail.com to me.They are a team of certified hackers who knows a lot about what they do. I strongly recommend you...

Hate crime trial of YouTube user over video of dog 'taught to do Nazi salute'
apex: WE ARE SOLVING DOZENS OF PROBLEM EVERYDAY.DO YOU WANT A PROFESSIONAL HACKER,FOR FACEBOOK HACK? HACK EMAIL? CHANGE SCHOOL GRADES? HACK VISICHAT ROOM ? HACK FLASH CHAT ROOM ? HACK FTP USER &...

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
Annette Wilson: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks...

Former AG: Referenda enhance democracy
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Committed to moving forward together
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Beaten For Accusing Lover Of Cheating
leslie: I never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it,all he asked for were a few information on my partner and he showed me proof immediately he got into the phone. I...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Linda: If you need to hack into any Database, Delete Record, Improve credit score, spy on Whatsapp, Text, Phone, Emails, as long as it's hack contact Black@Via EMAIL :: lorddatabase@gmail.com Or WhatsApp...

Video authoring made easy
Stacey jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Charles, Wallace resign
marco: Help me thank THEETHICALHACKERS2580 after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating husband he helped hack his whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that he was cheating on me , in...

Going the extra mile for cancer charity
Fabian Robbert: Hello my dear viewers,I am Fabian Robbert from Australia , i will say to the world to celebrate with me on this numerous testimony, i never believe i could ever get rid of this horrible disease...