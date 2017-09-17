Kingston Wharves worker hospitalised after heavy equipment falls on him

Jamaica Gleaner - Tuesday, September 17, 2017

A Kingston Wharves employee remains hospitalised after beingÂ hurt in an accident at the dock late Monday afternoon. The worker was injured after an equipment fell on him. Chief Operating Officer Mark Williams says it appears that the man was...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
PHOTO: Woman injured in Kingston crash

Kgn Wharves to pay man $19m for negligence

Mystery fumes cause toll plaza closure

Kingston Wharves employee dies in accident

Kingston Wharves ready for Christmas rush

False fire alarm causes short delay at airport

Armoured vehicle gets police protection



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Can you sell your home without an agent?

The Mara is a hidden gem

Jumping in at the deep end

Circus Arts Workshops To Launch September 22

Christmas Boat Parade Set For December 9th

Dominica gets early start to cruise ship season

Kid Rock fires back at possible protesters

SPORTS more
Praise for triathletes

NCCU members win prizes in Back2School loan promotion

Richardson launches Project Limestone; aims to inspire the youth

Bahamian collegiate football players get wins, losses with their teams

Bennet Davis headed back to Hungary

Butterfield Finishes 7th At Ironman 70.3 Worlds

Trey Simons Wins Invitational Race In Alabama

POLITICS more
Johnson: Govt must honor commitment to enact FOIA

Ferreira dismisses leave of absence speculation

More than 100 people displaced by tornadoes

Acklins evacuees ready to go home

Tears in Salina Point after Irma

Ragged Islanders tell of Irma’s fury

Unlivable

BUSINESS more
Richard Byles to be inducted into PSOJ Hall of Fame

Partnership drives certification of Andros fly fishing guides

BHTA: Tourism-related businesses ‘largely unscathed’ by Irma

BTC’s services held up ‘fairly well’ during Irma’s passage, says COO

Grand Bahama subdivisions suffer tornado damage

Sawyer: Airlift into country likely impacted by Irma

Maura: No issues shipping from Florida

TECH more
Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

CRIME more
RBR to deploy on Irma mercy mission

Men fined $150,000 each for beach breaches

Bennet Davis headed back to Hungary

Man charged with murder of security guard

Principal ordered to pay fine for striking student

Dealing with the stress of a storm

Body found inside house in Roseau

RELATED STORIES
PHOTO: Woman injured in Kingston crash

Kgn Wharves to pay man $19m for negligence

Mystery fumes cause toll plaza closure

Kingston Wharves employee dies in accident

Kingston Wharves ready for Christmas rush

False fire alarm causes short delay at airport

Armoured vehicle gets police protection

RECENT COMMENTS
Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
Annette Wilson: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks...

Former AG: Referenda enhance democracy
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Committed to moving forward together
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Beaten For Accusing Lover Of Cheating
leslie: I never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it,all he asked for were a few information on my partner and he showed me proof immediately he got into the phone. I...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Linda: If you need to hack into any Database, Delete Record, Improve credit score, spy on Whatsapp, Text, Phone, Emails, as long as it's hack contact Black@Via EMAIL :: lorddatabase@gmail.com Or WhatsApp...

Video authoring made easy
Stacey jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Charles, Wallace resign
marco: Help me thank THEETHICALHACKERS2580 after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating husband he helped hack his whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that he was cheating on me , in...

Going the extra mile for cancer charity
Fabian Robbert: Hello my dear viewers,I am Fabian Robbert from Australia , i will say to the world to celebrate with me on this numerous testimony, i never believe i could ever get rid of this horrible disease...

Philharmonic Sounds
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Point Fortin honours b-ball icon ‘Voot’ O’Garro
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

RECENT COMMENTS
Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
Annette Wilson: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks...

Former AG: Referenda enhance democracy
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Committed to moving forward together
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Beaten For Accusing Lover Of Cheating
leslie: I never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it,all he asked for were a few information on my partner and he showed me proof immediately he got into the phone. I...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Linda: If you need to hack into any Database, Delete Record, Improve credit score, spy on Whatsapp, Text, Phone, Emails, as long as it's hack contact Black@Via EMAIL :: lorddatabase@gmail.com Or WhatsApp...

Video authoring made easy
Stacey jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Charles, Wallace resign
marco: Help me thank THEETHICALHACKERS2580 after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating husband he helped hack his whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that he was cheating on me , in...

Going the extra mile for cancer charity
Fabian Robbert: Hello my dear viewers,I am Fabian Robbert from Australia , i will say to the world to celebrate with me on this numerous testimony, i never believe i could ever get rid of this horrible disease...

Philharmonic Sounds
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Point Fortin honours b-ball icon ‘Voot’ O’Garro
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...