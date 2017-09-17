Hardliners protest French labour reform in key test after Emmanuel Macron berates 'slackers' 

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, September 17, 2017

Credit: PASCAL PAVANI/AFP In one unexpected development, fairground workers - including the boss who runs the big wheel at Paris' Place de la Concorde - led blockages in Paris and elsewhere, furious at a totally unrelated administrative decree passed in April. and sometimes violent protests last...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Business owners cautiously celebrate Macron reforms they hope will bring France out of the woods

Top French union calls strike after Emmanuel Macron unveils crunch labour reform

Francois Hollande savages former protege Emmanuel Macron's labour reforms as 'useless sacrifices'

Emmanuel Macron accused of being 'drunk on power' amid French far-Left calls for protests 

Emmanuel Macron takes crucial labour reforms to union leaders as French businesses regain optimism

Will French president-elect Emmanuel Macron's plan to govern 'by decree' work? 

The EU must reform or face a Frexit, says Emmanuel Macron 



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Dominica gets early start to cruise ship season

Kid Rock fires back at possible protesters

Mariah's rap collabs to be honoured

Kristen Bell sings 'Frozen' tunes at Florida Irma shelter

'Blue Mahoe' rhythm heats up airwaves

Shaneika wants global buss

Reggae songs going cold on Billboard Hot 100

SPORTS more
Barbudans stronger together

Sport Scoreboard, September 12, 2017

Stars happy with survival

Cougars going for bigger things

New Zealand bring back monohulls

Bermudians make light work of Windy City

Hurricane tourism recovery fund launched to help devastated parts of the Caribbean

POLITICS more
PM Skerrit warns against mass evacuation to Dominica from Irma-affected countries

Antiguans rescued from Sint Maarten after Hurricane Irma

PLP quashes rumours on independence

Wild Gilbert - Seaga reflects on devastating hurricane that struck 29 years ago

Kid Rock fires back at possible protesters

Agriculture Minister urges citizens to buy local

Mash down that lie!

BUSINESS more
London set to compete with Bermuda for ILS

PwC cyber-risk tops reinsurers concerns

Reinsurance losses appear lower than feared

McGavick to speak at Convergence 2017 event

Workouts prove a hit with pregnant women

Captive king Bermuda must avoid complacency

Hurricane tourism recovery fund launched to help devastated parts of the Caribbean

TECH more
Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

CRIME more
BVI extends curfew in wake of Hurricane #Irma

Westmoreland man killed at home

100 prisoners escape on hurricane-hit British Virgin Island

Police seize ammunition in Hope Flats

Dog which mauled owner to death in front of BBC film crew 'probably on crack cocaine'

Boy killed himself after he was bullied for being good-looking, inquest told

Poignant September 11th tribute at Saltus

RELATED STORIES
Business owners cautiously celebrate Macron reforms they hope will bring France out of the woods

Top French union calls strike after Emmanuel Macron unveils crunch labour reform

Francois Hollande savages former protege Emmanuel Macron's labour reforms as 'useless sacrifices'

Emmanuel Macron accused of being 'drunk on power' amid French far-Left calls for protests 

Emmanuel Macron takes crucial labour reforms to union leaders as French businesses regain optimism

Will French president-elect Emmanuel Macron's plan to govern 'by decree' work? 

The EU must reform or face a Frexit, says Emmanuel Macron 

RECENT COMMENTS
Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
Annette Wilson: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks...

Former AG: Referenda enhance democracy
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Committed to moving forward together
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Beaten For Accusing Lover Of Cheating
leslie: I never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it,all he asked for were a few information on my partner and he showed me proof immediately he got into the phone. I...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Linda: If you need to hack into any Database, Delete Record, Improve credit score, spy on Whatsapp, Text, Phone, Emails, as long as it's hack contact Black@Via EMAIL :: lorddatabase@gmail.com Or WhatsApp...

Video authoring made easy
Stacey jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Charles, Wallace resign
marco: Help me thank THEETHICALHACKERS2580 after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating husband he helped hack his whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that he was cheating on me , in...

Going the extra mile for cancer charity
Fabian Robbert: Hello my dear viewers,I am Fabian Robbert from Australia , i will say to the world to celebrate with me on this numerous testimony, i never believe i could ever get rid of this horrible disease...

Philharmonic Sounds
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Point Fortin honours b-ball icon ‘Voot’ O’Garro
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

RECENT COMMENTS
Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
Annette Wilson: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks...

Former AG: Referenda enhance democracy
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Committed to moving forward together
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Beaten For Accusing Lover Of Cheating
leslie: I never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it,all he asked for were a few information on my partner and he showed me proof immediately he got into the phone. I...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Linda: If you need to hack into any Database, Delete Record, Improve credit score, spy on Whatsapp, Text, Phone, Emails, as long as it's hack contact Black@Via EMAIL :: lorddatabase@gmail.com Or WhatsApp...

Video authoring made easy
Stacey jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Charles, Wallace resign
marco: Help me thank THEETHICALHACKERS2580 after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating husband he helped hack his whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that he was cheating on me , in...

Going the extra mile for cancer charity
Fabian Robbert: Hello my dear viewers,I am Fabian Robbert from Australia , i will say to the world to celebrate with me on this numerous testimony, i never believe i could ever get rid of this horrible disease...

Philharmonic Sounds
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Point Fortin honours b-ball icon ‘Voot’ O’Garro
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...