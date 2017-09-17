Evacuees to be returned home at govt expense

Nassau Guardian - Monday, September 17, 2017

Director of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Captain Stephen Russell has advised that all residents from the southern Bahamas who were evacuated by the government ahead of Hurricane Irma will be returned to their islands at the expense of the government. More than 1,000 people...read more

