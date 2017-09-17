Blind dad moves closer to raising funds to save daughter’s sight

Kaieteur News - Monday, September 17, 2017

Â  With pure determination and the kindness of several persons, Paul Cottom in over two weeks has managed to raise the money needed to send his daughter to Trinidad and Tobago for emergency surgery to save her sight. Receiving an update from Cottom on Saturday about the progress made...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Youth is Focus…Briton John has sights set on Tokyo 2020

Mom confirms body at Ruimzeight is Jayleena Titus

DeSinco Trading awards Jemiecia Scott for IGG success

Nand Persaud’s campaign cops Silver Addy Award

Blind dad battles to save daughter’s sight

Education Ministry to unveil 2017 NGSA results today

Trainee Nurse assaults Dad on Father’s Day



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Surfing festival for November

Fitness Park and Diabetes Centre becomes reality in Diamond Housing Scheme

Elba flaunts beauty queen on arm

30 years since 'Stepping Razor' cut down

'The Plane Land' not about 9/11

'IT' insanely terrifying

Jamaica's first reality superstar? - Gabby Davis joins cast of Love & Hip Hop: Miami

SPORTS more
Cooper’s clobbering takes TKR to sweet victory

Shamsi fined for on-field tantrum

‘Rose’ set to bloom for James!

Mitchell, Romain deliver in Rangers debut

Grant, Blackman top TTVF beach volleyball qualifiers

Nero tops 10K in Kansas City

Cricketers make Hurricane appeal

POLITICS more
‘Rose’ set to bloom for James!

Grant, Blackman top TTVF beach volleyball qualifiers

Opinion…Race and politics: Guyana’s two disastrous hurricanes

Manning Cup 2017: New look St George's open against Tarrant

PMs Chastanet, Skerrit visit shelter at NTTC (pictures)

Candidates to be nominated for municipal elections next Wednesday

‘Call On UK To Commit Immediate Resources’

BUSINESS more
The APNU+AFC inherited a vibrant economy from the PPP

Candidates to be nominated for municipal elections next Wednesday

Captive sector contributes 174m to economy

Study: Captive Insurers Generate $174M A Year

Oil-rich Norway struggles to beat its 'petroholism'

UK universities face EU student exodus due to Brexit

Video & Photos: Bermuda Life Center Opening

TECH more
Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

CRIME more
Mitchell, Romain deliver in Rangers debut

The road to police promotions

Role of Police Service Commission – disciplinary matters

Biker killed, girlfriend critical after crashing into parked forklift

Gunmen forced to leave money, safe after shootout with guards

Magpies beat Swans 1-0 at Liberty

Thriller U's father found dead

RELATED STORIES
Youth is Focus…Briton John has sights set on Tokyo 2020

Mom confirms body at Ruimzeight is Jayleena Titus

DeSinco Trading awards Jemiecia Scott for IGG success

Nand Persaud’s campaign cops Silver Addy Award

Blind dad battles to save daughter’s sight

Education Ministry to unveil 2017 NGSA results today

Trainee Nurse assaults Dad on Father’s Day

RECENT COMMENTS
Beaten For Accusing Lover Of Cheating
leslie: I never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it,all he asked for were a few information on my partner and he showed me proof immediately he got into the phone. I...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Linda: If you need to hack into any Database, Delete Record, Improve credit score, spy on Whatsapp, Text, Phone, Emails, as long as it's hack contact Black@Via EMAIL :: lorddatabase@gmail.com Or WhatsApp...

Video authoring made easy
Stacey jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Charles, Wallace resign
marco: Help me thank THEETHICALHACKERS2580 after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating husband he helped hack his whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that he was cheating on me , in...

Going the extra mile for cancer charity
Fabian Robbert: Hello my dear viewers,I am Fabian Robbert from Australia , i will say to the world to celebrate with me on this numerous testimony, i never believe i could ever get rid of this horrible disease...

Philharmonic Sounds
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Point Fortin honours b-ball icon ‘Voot’ O’Garro
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Social workers should have spotted mother posed danger to murdered Ayeeshia-Jayne Smith, report finds
austincalnor: Hello everyone, I want to testify of how i got cured from Hepatitis B with the help of a great Dr eveoko I got diagnosed of Hepatitis B in 2013 I have visited several hospitals but all to no...

Canada judge faces disciplinary hearing for wearing Trump hat
Craig Durham: If you need the help of a hacker to help you hack into your cheating spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is very good at hacking cell phones like whats-app messages,call logs,text...

Two People Arrested After Incident In Dockyard
alex: Where can I see video footage of the incident?

RECENT COMMENTS
Beaten For Accusing Lover Of Cheating
leslie: I never knew that a phone could be hacked without having physical access with it,all he asked for were a few information on my partner and he showed me proof immediately he got into the phone. I...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Linda: If you need to hack into any Database, Delete Record, Improve credit score, spy on Whatsapp, Text, Phone, Emails, as long as it's hack contact Black@Via EMAIL :: lorddatabase@gmail.com Or WhatsApp...

Video authoring made easy
Stacey jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Charles, Wallace resign
marco: Help me thank THEETHICALHACKERS2580 after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating husband he helped hack his whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that he was cheating on me , in...

Going the extra mile for cancer charity
Fabian Robbert: Hello my dear viewers,I am Fabian Robbert from Australia , i will say to the world to celebrate with me on this numerous testimony, i never believe i could ever get rid of this horrible disease...

Philharmonic Sounds
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Point Fortin honours b-ball icon ‘Voot’ O’Garro
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Social workers should have spotted mother posed danger to murdered Ayeeshia-Jayne Smith, report finds
austincalnor: Hello everyone, I want to testify of how i got cured from Hepatitis B with the help of a great Dr eveoko I got diagnosed of Hepatitis B in 2013 I have visited several hospitals but all to no...

Canada judge faces disciplinary hearing for wearing Trump hat
Craig Durham: If you need the help of a hacker to help you hack into your cheating spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is very good at hacking cell phones like whats-app messages,call logs,text...

Two People Arrested After Incident In Dockyard
alex: Where can I see video footage of the incident?