Pettingill UK may prevent marriage Bill

Royal Gazette - Friday, September 17, 2017

Wayne Furberts bid to reverse the legalisation of gay marriage could put the United Kingdom in breach of its international obligations, according to lawyer Mark Pettingill. Mr Pettingill, one of the lawyers who successfully litigated the case that led to same-sex marriage becoming legal,...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Furbert same-sex Bill looks hopeful

Furbert same-sex Bill looks hopeful

Gay marriage case returns to court

Bill is inconsistent with UK obligations

OBA under fire over same-sex marriage

Encouragement for same-sex marriage campaign

UK lawyer Same-sex marriage likely to come to Bermuda one day



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Dez I Boyd takes on the issues

Khalia drops new single

Mikki Ras collabs on Rude Bwoy Skanking

Beenie Man's in the Arcade

Briefing | Festival competitions contributing greatly to the economy

Todd's case dismissed

Artist trys to Influence change

SPORTS more
Dominicans in St. Martin safe and getting ready for Hurricane Jose

Photos/Results: St. George’s, Flatts Victoria Win

Burgess & Carey Win Cricket Players Of Week

Results: Second Spring Senior Bowling League

Photos/Results: St. George’s, Flatts Victoria Win

Burgess & Carey Win Cricket Players Of Week

Lara ‘Embarrassed’ By Unsporting West Indies Behaviour Of Old

POLITICS more
My enthusiasm for PLP is waning

JUTC says PNP spokesman seeking political mileage

Garcia visits two schools

It's Strikinglygorgeous

Will ZOSO Mt Salem bring PM Holness to his senses?

Montague out of order, says PNP

THA chief blanks ferry enquiry

BUSINESS more
Ogden rate U-turn boost for reinsurers

Bermuda Weather Service looks to recruit

Cat-bond capital at risk from Irma

Cookie entrepreneurs offer frozen dough

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 7 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 7 2017

Ricardo Graham-Ward On Intern Experience

TECH more
Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

CRIME more
Ogden rate U-turn boost for reinsurers

Call for talks on violence

Happy to pay fine for tourists

Putting the boot into crime

Digicel gives free call credit for Irma victims

Few Jamaicans in local ganja industry — Dr Lowe

Gov't taking action to address gender-based violence, Grange assures

RELATED STORIES
Furbert same-sex Bill looks hopeful

Furbert same-sex Bill looks hopeful

Gay marriage case returns to court

Bill is inconsistent with UK obligations

OBA under fire over same-sex marriage

Encouragement for same-sex marriage campaign

UK lawyer Same-sex marriage likely to come to Bermuda one day

RECENT COMMENTS
Going the extra mile for cancer charity
Fabian Robbert: Hello my dear viewers,I am Fabian Robbert from Australia , i will say to the world to celebrate with me on this numerous testimony, i never believe i could ever get rid of this horrible disease...

Philharmonic Sounds
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Point Fortin honours b-ball icon ‘Voot’ O’Garro
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Social workers should have spotted mother posed danger to murdered Ayeeshia-Jayne Smith, report finds
austincalnor: Hello everyone, I want to testify of how i got cured from Hepatitis B with the help of a great Dr eveoko I got diagnosed of Hepatitis B in 2013 I have visited several hospitals but all to no...

Video authoring made easy
Linda: If you need to hack into any Database, Delete Record, Improve credit score, spy on Whatsapp, Text, Phone, Emails, as long as it's hack contact Black@Via Email :: lorddatabase@gmail.com Or WhatsApp...

Canada judge faces disciplinary hearing for wearing Trump hat
Craig Durham: If you need the help of a hacker to help you hack into your cheating spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is very good at hacking cell phones like whats-app messages,call logs,text...

Two People Arrested After Incident In Dockyard
alex: Where can I see video footage of the incident?

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
michelle lopez: Help me thank hacckintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

No breaking up for Marvin and Nickeisha - Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

RECENT COMMENTS
Going the extra mile for cancer charity
Fabian Robbert: Hello my dear viewers,I am Fabian Robbert from Australia , i will say to the world to celebrate with me on this numerous testimony, i never believe i could ever get rid of this horrible disease...

Philharmonic Sounds
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Point Fortin honours b-ball icon ‘Voot’ O’Garro
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Social workers should have spotted mother posed danger to murdered Ayeeshia-Jayne Smith, report finds
austincalnor: Hello everyone, I want to testify of how i got cured from Hepatitis B with the help of a great Dr eveoko I got diagnosed of Hepatitis B in 2013 I have visited several hospitals but all to no...

Video authoring made easy
Linda: If you need to hack into any Database, Delete Record, Improve credit score, spy on Whatsapp, Text, Phone, Emails, as long as it's hack contact Black@Via Email :: lorddatabase@gmail.com Or WhatsApp...

Canada judge faces disciplinary hearing for wearing Trump hat
Craig Durham: If you need the help of a hacker to help you hack into your cheating spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is very good at hacking cell phones like whats-app messages,call logs,text...

Two People Arrested After Incident In Dockyard
alex: Where can I see video footage of the incident?

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
michelle lopez: Help me thank hacckintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

No breaking up for Marvin and Nickeisha - Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...