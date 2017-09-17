Sister isle loses $25M due to ferry crisis

Trinidad Newsday - Thursday, September 17, 2017

STAFF at some Tobago hotels are now working just a three-day work-week due to the island's economic crisis caused by inter-island transport woes, said Chris James of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association. On top of previous woes, the seabridge problems have now been the final straw for many...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Bridgeman’s VP to attend JSC on ferries

Rowley calls meeting on seabridge

Tobago pays price for sea-bridge woes

Tobago Chamber wants meeting on sea-bridge

Sailing still not smooth on sea-bridge

$48M Super-Fast ferry for seabridge

Cabinet approves inter-island ferry



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Petition falls flat

Jonnah 1 Boss looks to Europe

Veteran acts on Billboard

Beyonce, Barbra Streisand to headline benefit concert - Set to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey

Creative writing competition standout pieces for all-island tour

Carnival leaders promise revelry, not rivalry

Review: Marcus Samuelsson BBQ & Fish Fry

SPORTS more
Pollard insists no-ball was not deliberate

Simmons hopes team’s display will ease Hurricane’s distress

Patriots secure place in Hero CPL final

Secondary Schools Football League kicks off tomorrow

Ravi B joins Machel as guest performers at CPL Final

Golden Knights edge Wreckin’ Krew in Bamboo League

Mixed results for Petrotrin at Indoor Hockey

POLITICS more
Government reaches out to islands affected by Irma; checks about welfare of J'cans

Colm: We will do what we can to assist

‘Gin’ looks a tasty proposition

Bar president points to landmark C.C.J. decision on tenure

Blow for Barbuda

High winds and heavy rains affect Kamarang, Waramadong

Public invited to PLPs Friday victory bash

BUSINESS more
JSE lists Productive Business Solutions

Tourism PS: Govt looking at sector to generate revenue

Business community support for youth vital

Start-up makes giving back easier

Scotiabank adds $0.07

TTMA launches TIC 2018

Pay your contributions online!

TECH more
Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

CRIME more
TTMA launches TIC 2018

Alfred dethrones Camacho in Rudder Alexander classic

Focus On The Process

TKR has another bite today

Police aim to disarm criminals on Southside

Police meet and greet on Jane Usher Boulevard

P.U.P., U.D.P. lock horns in Sugar City

RELATED STORIES
Bridgeman’s VP to attend JSC on ferries

Rowley calls meeting on seabridge

Tobago pays price for sea-bridge woes

Tobago Chamber wants meeting on sea-bridge

Sailing still not smooth on sea-bridge

$48M Super-Fast ferry for seabridge

Cabinet approves inter-island ferry

RECENT COMMENTS
Going the extra mile for cancer charity
Fabian Robbert: Hello my dear viewers,I am Fabian Robbert from Australia , i will say to the world to celebrate with me on this numerous testimony, i never believe i could ever get rid of this horrible disease...

Philharmonic Sounds
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Point Fortin honours b-ball icon ‘Voot’ O’Garro
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Social workers should have spotted mother posed danger to murdered Ayeeshia-Jayne Smith, report finds
austincalnor: Hello everyone, I want to testify of how i got cured from Hepatitis B with the help of a great Dr eveoko I got diagnosed of Hepatitis B in 2013 I have visited several hospitals but all to no...

Video authoring made easy
Linda: If you need to hack into any Database, Delete Record, Improve credit score, spy on Whatsapp, Text, Phone, Emails, as long as it's hack contact Black@Via Email :: lorddatabase@gmail.com Or WhatsApp...

Canada judge faces disciplinary hearing for wearing Trump hat
Craig Durham: If you need the help of a hacker to help you hack into your cheating spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is very good at hacking cell phones like whats-app messages,call logs,text...

Two People Arrested After Incident In Dockyard
alex: Where can I see video footage of the incident?

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
michelle lopez: Help me thank hacckintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

No breaking up for Marvin and Nickeisha - Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

RECENT COMMENTS
Going the extra mile for cancer charity
Fabian Robbert: Hello my dear viewers,I am Fabian Robbert from Australia , i will say to the world to celebrate with me on this numerous testimony, i never believe i could ever get rid of this horrible disease...

Philharmonic Sounds
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Point Fortin honours b-ball icon ‘Voot’ O’Garro
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Social workers should have spotted mother posed danger to murdered Ayeeshia-Jayne Smith, report finds
austincalnor: Hello everyone, I want to testify of how i got cured from Hepatitis B with the help of a great Dr eveoko I got diagnosed of Hepatitis B in 2013 I have visited several hospitals but all to no...

Video authoring made easy
Linda: If you need to hack into any Database, Delete Record, Improve credit score, spy on Whatsapp, Text, Phone, Emails, as long as it's hack contact Black@Via Email :: lorddatabase@gmail.com Or WhatsApp...

Canada judge faces disciplinary hearing for wearing Trump hat
Craig Durham: If you need the help of a hacker to help you hack into your cheating spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is very good at hacking cell phones like whats-app messages,call logs,text...

Two People Arrested After Incident In Dockyard
alex: Where can I see video footage of the incident?

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
michelle lopez: Help me thank hacckintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

No breaking up for Marvin and Nickeisha - Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...