Open Consultations on solid waste management strategy unveiled

Kaieteur News - Thursday, September 17, 2017

The Ministry of Communities has updated its solid waste management strategy to manage the countryâs solid waste. This draft was open for discussions to various stakeholders on Wednesday, at the Regency Hotel on Hadfield Street. The updated strategy has three main components. These are...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Final consultations held on draft Solid Waste Bill

Indigenous Heritage Race-Walk on next Sunday

NEED TO UPDATE and CONTEXTUALIZE JOB EVALUATION/CLASSIFICATION SYSTEMS

Annulled Elections

You lie! You lie! The mental fitness of President Trump

Marriott’s loans with RBL renegotiated

Guyana lacks capacity to handle huge influx of invoices from Exxon –    Visiting experts



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Beyonce, Barbra Streisand to headline benefit concert - Set to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey

Creative writing competition standout pieces for all-island tour

Carnival leaders promise revelry, not rivalry

Review: Marcus Samuelsson BBQ & Fish Fry

DeeWunn eyes hit with 'Ribbibunx'

Ruffi-Ann delivers exciting performance at Marcus Garvey Celebrations

Jahmeik King eyes international success

SPORTS more
Alfred dethrones Camacho in Rudder Alexander classic

Focus On The Process

TKR has another bite today

Lawrence: We still have a responsibility to finish well

BLCA ironing out kinks

Shame on you, T&TFA

‘Gin’ looks a tasty proposition

POLITICS more
‘Gin’ looks a tasty proposition

Bar president points to landmark C.C.J. decision on tenure

Blow for Barbuda

High winds and heavy rains affect Kamarang, Waramadong

Public invited to PLPs Friday victory bash

Holness reaching out to Caribbean counterparts after devastating Irma

Facebook says shadowy Russian group spent $100,000 on 'divisive' adverts during US election

BUSINESS more
Pay your contributions online!

S.S.B. explains why increased contributions will lead to increased worker benefits

Vendors moved

Procurement procedures must benefit locals in oil and gas sector – Energy specialist

15 states, DC sue Donald Trump administration over ending DACA

Gov't signs $2.56b agreement with IDB

Flight Disruptions Due To Hurricane Irma

TECH more
Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

CRIME more
Police aim to disarm criminals on Southside

Police meet and greet on Jane Usher Boulevard

P.U.P., U.D.P. lock horns in Sugar City

Man dies from shooting in North San Pedro

Ex-con jailed for smuggling cocaine in ghee

Cop who struck down pedestrian fined $7,500 for drunk driving

Building A New Prison

RELATED STORIES
Final consultations held on draft Solid Waste Bill

Indigenous Heritage Race-Walk on next Sunday

NEED TO UPDATE and CONTEXTUALIZE JOB EVALUATION/CLASSIFICATION SYSTEMS

Annulled Elections

You lie! You lie! The mental fitness of President Trump

Marriott’s loans with RBL renegotiated

Guyana lacks capacity to handle huge influx of invoices from Exxon –    Visiting experts

RECENT COMMENTS
Going the extra mile for cancer charity
Fabian Robbert: Hello my dear viewers,I am Fabian Robbert from Australia , i will say to the world to celebrate with me on this numerous testimony, i never believe i could ever get rid of this horrible disease...

Philharmonic Sounds
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Point Fortin honours b-ball icon ‘Voot’ O’Garro
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Social workers should have spotted mother posed danger to murdered Ayeeshia-Jayne Smith, report finds
austincalnor: Hello everyone, I want to testify of how i got cured from Hepatitis B with the help of a great Dr eveoko I got diagnosed of Hepatitis B in 2013 I have visited several hospitals but all to no...

Video authoring made easy
Linda: If you need to hack into any Database, Delete Record, Improve credit score, spy on Whatsapp, Text, Phone, Emails, as long as it's hack contact Black@Via Email :: lorddatabase@gmail.com Or WhatsApp...

Canada judge faces disciplinary hearing for wearing Trump hat
Craig Durham: If you need the help of a hacker to help you hack into your cheating spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is very good at hacking cell phones like whats-app messages,call logs,text...

Two People Arrested After Incident In Dockyard
alex: Where can I see video footage of the incident?

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
michelle lopez: Help me thank hacckintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

No breaking up for Marvin and Nickeisha - Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

RECENT COMMENTS
Going the extra mile for cancer charity
Fabian Robbert: Hello my dear viewers,I am Fabian Robbert from Australia , i will say to the world to celebrate with me on this numerous testimony, i never believe i could ever get rid of this horrible disease...

Philharmonic Sounds
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Point Fortin honours b-ball icon ‘Voot’ O’Garro
Stacey Kniffen: Hello,be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise themselves in such a credulous manner and they are always discrete. I’ve...

Social workers should have spotted mother posed danger to murdered Ayeeshia-Jayne Smith, report finds
austincalnor: Hello everyone, I want to testify of how i got cured from Hepatitis B with the help of a great Dr eveoko I got diagnosed of Hepatitis B in 2013 I have visited several hospitals but all to no...

Video authoring made easy
Linda: If you need to hack into any Database, Delete Record, Improve credit score, spy on Whatsapp, Text, Phone, Emails, as long as it's hack contact Black@Via Email :: lorddatabase@gmail.com Or WhatsApp...

Canada judge faces disciplinary hearing for wearing Trump hat
Craig Durham: If you need the help of a hacker to help you hack into your cheating spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is very good at hacking cell phones like whats-app messages,call logs,text...

Two People Arrested After Incident In Dockyard
alex: Where can I see video footage of the incident?

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
michelle lopez: Help me thank hacckintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

No breaking up for Marvin and Nickeisha - Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...