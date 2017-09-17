Noon update Atlantic storms

Royal Gazette - Wednesday, September 17, 2017

Tropical Storm Jose has formed in the Atlantic but the system is not a threat to Bermuda at this time, according to the Bermuda Weather Service. The storm is forecast to become a hurricane by tonight and its closest point of approach to. ..read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Storms gathering strength south of Bermuda

Gert passes to Bermudas northwest

TS Nicole remains a threat to Bermuda

Tropical Storm Ian no threat to Bermuda

Tropical Storm Gaston still no threat

Tropical Storm Gaston no threat

Tropical Storm Fiona no threat at this time



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
DeeWunn eyes hit with 'Ribbibunx'

Ruffi-Ann delivers exciting performance at Marcus Garvey Celebrations

Jahmeik King eyes international success

Buzz growing for Miss BumDelicious pageant

Reggae artiste denounces cosmetic surgeries

Bugle to unleash catalogue tonight

Foota Hype threatens legal action - said entertainment show told lies about him

SPORTS more
Charity boosted by beach football event

JBLN set for 29th season of youth baseball

Sir Durward turning 100; regatta to honor sports icon

End of an era for Swift Swimming

Sport Scoreboard, September 6, 2017

Clarke makes her mark

Bartley breaks to take line honours

POLITICS more
Texan woman escapes handcuffs and hijacks police car

Lister, Burgess named Speaker, Deputy Speaker

DeeWunn eyes hit with 'Ribbibunx'

Buzz growing for Miss BumDelicious pageant

JBLN set for 29th season of youth baseball

Hurricane warning issued for Southeast Bahamas, Watch issued for Central Bahamas, Northwest on alert

NHC: Irma could trigger life threatening flash floods

BUSINESS more
Ptix launches AI chat bot service

LIAT travel advisory for September 6

Long-lasting insect repellent Akiva launches in Bahamas market

Pintard: Grand Bahama is ready

Govt says Irma could blow financial prospects

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 5 2017

Ptix & Pypestream Launch New AI Chat Bot

TECH more
Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

CRIME more
Texan woman escapes handcuffs and hijacks police car

CPS to issue first-ever guidance for prosecutors on handling male victims of sexual and domestic abuse

More than 11,000 criminals a year 'would avoid prison under Nicola Sturgeon sentencing plan'

Videogame sexism and violence to be at heart of new V&A exhibition

Taxi operator accuses police of sneaky tactics

Cops probe if farmer killed over fence

Man charged in Dexter Pottinger's murder

RELATED STORIES
Storms gathering strength south of Bermuda

Gert passes to Bermudas northwest

TS Nicole remains a threat to Bermuda

Tropical Storm Ian no threat to Bermuda

Tropical Storm Gaston still no threat

Tropical Storm Gaston no threat

Tropical Storm Fiona no threat at this time

RECENT COMMENTS
Social workers should have spotted mother posed danger to murdered Ayeeshia-Jayne Smith, report finds
austincalnor: Hello everyone, I want to testify of how i got cured from Hepatitis B with the help of a great Dr eveoko I got diagnosed of Hepatitis B in 2013 I have visited several hospitals but all to no...

Video authoring made easy
Linda: If you need to hack into any Database, Delete Record, Improve credit score, spy on Whatsapp, Text, Phone, Emails, as long as it's hack contact Black@Via Email :: lorddatabase@gmail.com Or WhatsApp...

Canada judge faces disciplinary hearing for wearing Trump hat
Craig Durham: If you need the help of a hacker to help you hack into your cheating spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is very good at hacking cell phones like whats-app messages,call logs,text...

Two People Arrested After Incident In Dockyard
alex: Where can I see video footage of the incident?

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
michelle lopez: Help me thank hacckintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

No breaking up for Marvin and Nickeisha - Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

'We need more training facilities in the west'
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Quickies
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

RECENT COMMENTS
Social workers should have spotted mother posed danger to murdered Ayeeshia-Jayne Smith, report finds
austincalnor: Hello everyone, I want to testify of how i got cured from Hepatitis B with the help of a great Dr eveoko I got diagnosed of Hepatitis B in 2013 I have visited several hospitals but all to no...

Video authoring made easy
Linda: If you need to hack into any Database, Delete Record, Improve credit score, spy on Whatsapp, Text, Phone, Emails, as long as it's hack contact Black@Via Email :: lorddatabase@gmail.com Or WhatsApp...

Canada judge faces disciplinary hearing for wearing Trump hat
Craig Durham: If you need the help of a hacker to help you hack into your cheating spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is very good at hacking cell phones like whats-app messages,call logs,text...

Two People Arrested After Incident In Dockyard
alex: Where can I see video footage of the incident?

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
michelle lopez: Help me thank hacckintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

No breaking up for Marvin and Nickeisha - Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

'We need more training facilities in the west'
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Quickies
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...