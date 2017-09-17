Best, Meakins in Pan Am last eight

Nation News - Wednesday, September 17, 2017

BARBADOSâ TOP TWO female players Meagan Best and Karen Meakins advanced to the quarter-finals of the singles at the Pan American Squash Championship in Argentina. After the Barbados five-member team...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Squash team off to Argentina

Champ at her Best in Squash Open

Meakins magic

CAC Update: Results November 27

Bronze for Beckles and mixed squash pair

CAC Update: Results at a glance

Cadogan in CAC 100m final



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Tony Kelly's in Luv

Wailer 'Wya' Lindo is dead

Raddy Rich on the mend

Chevelle hits Billboard chart

Reception To Celebrate Berkeley’s 120 Years

Still no zones of musical operations

Promoter excited about Mavado, Alkaline show

SPORTS more
Windies hearts with Caribbean ...as Hurricane Irma threatens

Law pushes for Windies history

Sports silence hurting athletes

High ‘Society’ prospect on display

MOE/NSC ‘Teach Them young’ programme concludes

DCC trounce GYO; rain ruins play at Everest

GCF head Burrowes calls for support

POLITICS more
High ‘Society’ prospect on display

Money deh fuh politicians who talk de most

PNP wants OCG, Ombudsman to monitor state spending ahead of by-elections

Lister, Burgess named Speaker, Deputy Speaker

PM criticises statements by opposition legislators following arrest of former attorney general

Electoral Commission wants election laws updated

GRENADA-POLITICS-Opposition dismisses latest Cabinet re-shuffle in Grenada

BUSINESS more
Petrotrin investigating lease operators

Agostini’s jumps $0.50

Seepersad-Bachan questions permanent secretary’s Petrotrin appointment

Jamaica Broilers to replace IT systems, link divisions under three-year restructuring plan

Ascendant shares fall 5.3

Jackie Sharp to leave Scotiabank

OUR determines customers to pay less for electricity

TECH more
Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

CRIME more
Indian journalist gunned down outside her home in Bangalore

Shot bandit remanded

B Division Police meet with hospital management

Forest Gate: Boy, 14, dies after double shooting in east London  

PM criticises statements by opposition legislators following arrest of former attorney general

Minnis issues evacuation order ahead of ‘monster’ hurricane

O-Wrap: 2% reduction in JPS bills… Three murdered in Clarendon… Irma now a Category 5

RELATED STORIES
Squash team off to Argentina

Champ at her Best in Squash Open

Meakins magic

CAC Update: Results November 27

Bronze for Beckles and mixed squash pair

CAC Update: Results at a glance

Cadogan in CAC 100m final

RECENT COMMENTS
Social workers should have spotted mother posed danger to murdered Ayeeshia-Jayne Smith, report finds
austincalnor: Hello everyone, I want to testify of how i got cured from Hepatitis B with the help of a great Dr eveoko I got diagnosed of Hepatitis B in 2013 I have visited several hospitals but all to no...

Video authoring made easy
Linda: If you need to hack into any Database, Delete Record, Improve credit score, spy on Whatsapp, Text, Phone, Emails, as long as it's hack contact Black@Via Email :: lorddatabase@gmail.com Or WhatsApp...

Canada judge faces disciplinary hearing for wearing Trump hat
Craig Durham: If you need the help of a hacker to help you hack into your cheating spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is very good at hacking cell phones like whats-app messages,call logs,text...

Two People Arrested After Incident In Dockyard
alex: Where can I see video footage of the incident?

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
michelle lopez: Help me thank hacckintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

No breaking up for Marvin and Nickeisha - Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

'We need more training facilities in the west'
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Quickies
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

RECENT COMMENTS
Social workers should have spotted mother posed danger to murdered Ayeeshia-Jayne Smith, report finds
austincalnor: Hello everyone, I want to testify of how i got cured from Hepatitis B with the help of a great Dr eveoko I got diagnosed of Hepatitis B in 2013 I have visited several hospitals but all to no...

Video authoring made easy
Linda: If you need to hack into any Database, Delete Record, Improve credit score, spy on Whatsapp, Text, Phone, Emails, as long as it's hack contact Black@Via Email :: lorddatabase@gmail.com Or WhatsApp...

Canada judge faces disciplinary hearing for wearing Trump hat
Craig Durham: If you need the help of a hacker to help you hack into your cheating spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is very good at hacking cell phones like whats-app messages,call logs,text...

Two People Arrested After Incident In Dockyard
alex: Where can I see video footage of the incident?

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
michelle lopez: Help me thank hacckintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

No breaking up for Marvin and Nickeisha - Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

'We need more training facilities in the west'
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Quickies
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...