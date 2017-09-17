UPDATE: Surfer injured at Cattlewash dies

Nation News - Tuesday, September 17, 2017

ACCORDING TO REPORTS reaching NationNews, the surfer seriously injured at Cattlewash, St Joseph earlier today, has died. He has been identified as Zander Venezia. Preliminary reports said that...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Surfer injured at Cattlewash

Venezia, Burke the top 2

Bawl over wall

Junior surfers back at Soup Bowl

Barbados name 12 surfers for World Juniors

St Winifred’s rule the surf

Road at Cattlewash to be closed



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Still no zones of musical operations

Promoter excited about Mavado, Alkaline show

Foreign audiences hungry for real J'can culture - Chris Dymond

Etana making memories on tour

Starface collabs with Latin artiste

Aidonia goes mainstream in Africa, UK

Tommy Lee sympathises with innocent ZOSO residents - manager says artiste wants peace

SPORTS more
Police give final evacuation warning to people in Petite Savanne as Irma looms

Flow, WWE announce multi-year agreement to televise ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown’

The final rankings for Bahamian athletes for 2017

Injuries plagued Newbold this past season

Dominican sprinter receives support for training in Jamaica

Lambe set to take on international allcomers

England rest Stokes, Moeen for T20

POLITICS more
Merkel uses last parliamentary speech before elections to call for tough EU line on Turkey

Heritage tourism to target U.S. African-American demographic

Minnis: Bahamas’ catastrophic risk insurance ‘paid up’

DAIC Statement – Hurricane Irma September 5, 2017

Dominican sprinter receives support for training in Jamaica

DAIC encourages private sector to protect life and property

Bermuda union leader wants independence back on front burner

BUSINESS more
OUR determines customers to pay less for electricity

Heritage tourism to target U.S. African-American demographic

Family Islands preparing for Irma

Irma presents another possible blow for Grand Bahama

D’Aguilar: Irma will affect tourism as country enters slow season

Minnis: Bahamas’ catastrophic risk insurance ‘paid up’

DAIC Statement – Hurricane Irma September 5, 2017

TECH more
Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

CRIME more
Suspected neo-Nazi British Army cell investigated as four soldiers arrested over alleged links to banned group

Certificate of Character office still closed

Police give final evacuation warning to people in Petite Savanne as Irma looms

Business leaders concerned about accuracy of Mount Salem crime figures

Irma presents another possible blow for Grand Bahama

Injuries plagued Newbold this past season

Police issue final warning to persons still residing in Petite Savanne

RELATED STORIES
Surfer injured at Cattlewash

Venezia, Burke the top 2

Bawl over wall

Junior surfers back at Soup Bowl

Barbados name 12 surfers for World Juniors

St Winifred’s rule the surf

Road at Cattlewash to be closed

RECENT COMMENTS
Social workers should have spotted mother posed danger to murdered Ayeeshia-Jayne Smith, report finds
austincalnor: Hello everyone, I want to testify of how i got cured from Hepatitis B with the help of a great Dr eveoko I got diagnosed of Hepatitis B in 2013 I have visited several hospitals but all to no...

Video authoring made easy
Linda: If you need to hack into any Database, Delete Record, Improve credit score, spy on Whatsapp, Text, Phone, Emails, as long as it's hack contact Black@Via Email :: lorddatabase@gmail.com Or WhatsApp...

Canada judge faces disciplinary hearing for wearing Trump hat
Craig Durham: If you need the help of a hacker to help you hack into your cheating spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is very good at hacking cell phones like whats-app messages,call logs,text...

Two People Arrested After Incident In Dockyard
alex: Where can I see video footage of the incident?

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
michelle lopez: Help me thank hacckintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

No breaking up for Marvin and Nickeisha - Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

'We need more training facilities in the west'
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Quickies
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

RECENT COMMENTS
Social workers should have spotted mother posed danger to murdered Ayeeshia-Jayne Smith, report finds
austincalnor: Hello everyone, I want to testify of how i got cured from Hepatitis B with the help of a great Dr eveoko I got diagnosed of Hepatitis B in 2013 I have visited several hospitals but all to no...

Video authoring made easy
Linda: If you need to hack into any Database, Delete Record, Improve credit score, spy on Whatsapp, Text, Phone, Emails, as long as it's hack contact Black@Via Email :: lorddatabase@gmail.com Or WhatsApp...

Canada judge faces disciplinary hearing for wearing Trump hat
Craig Durham: If you need the help of a hacker to help you hack into your cheating spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is very good at hacking cell phones like whats-app messages,call logs,text...

Two People Arrested After Incident In Dockyard
alex: Where can I see video footage of the incident?

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
michelle lopez: Help me thank hacckintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

No breaking up for Marvin and Nickeisha - Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

'We need more training facilities in the west'
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Quickies
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...