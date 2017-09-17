LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday September 5,2017

Go Jamaica - Tuesday, September 17, 2017

There is a Tropical Wave just west of Jamaica and a trough across Jamaica. A Tropical Wave moved across Jamaica today and is currently west of the island. Meanwhile a Trough lingers across the islandread more

0
RELATED STORIES
LOCAL FORECAST Monday September 4, 2017

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Tuesday July 11, 2017

LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday July 5,2017

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Tuesday May 9, 2017

Local weather forecast for September 30, 2016

Local weather forecast for July 18, 2016

Local Weather Forecast for September 14, 2015



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Still no zones of musical operations

Promoter excited about Mavado, Alkaline show

Foreign audiences hungry for real J'can culture - Chris Dymond

Etana making memories on tour

Starface collabs with Latin artiste

Aidonia goes mainstream in Africa, UK

Tommy Lee sympathises with innocent ZOSO residents - manager says artiste wants peace

SPORTS more
Lambe set to take on international allcomers

England rest Stokes, Moeen for T20

European clubs pick Juventus president Agnelli to lead them

My records will stand for 20 years - Bolt ... Icon also concerned about Jamaican sprinting

DABA suspends all games until further notice

Football: Dudley Eve Day One Results

Layfield Steps Away From ‘SmackDown’ Team

POLITICS more
Bermuda union leader wants independence back on front burner

Back-to-School fund established for Mount Salem students

Prayers go up as Irma barrels towards Leeward Islands

$150,000 for recovery of rifles

Turnquest suggests Roberts idle, duplicitous

Govt preparing for school closures as Irma nears

More than $50M in hurricane repairs still outstanding

BUSINESS more
Senior management changes at Hamilton Re

Black Swan author to speak at conference

LIAT announces flight disruptions due to Hurricane Irma

Polaris Announce 12-Month Profit of $1.22M

Robertson’s Thanks Community For Support

Four stocks higher on BSX

HSBC Bermuda congratulates six scholars

TECH more
Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

CRIME more
Former Lib Dem MP accused of child sex abuse goes public after police drop 15-month investigation

'Upskirting' could be made a criminal offence, ministers reveal after 63,000 people sign petition

Brothers swept out to sea in 'freak accident' in Cornwall named by police

Police 'missed chance to strangle the 2011 riots in their infancy', research reveals

Court bullets found in tourists luggage

Pair fined 300 each for Dockyard assault

$150,000 for recovery of rifles

RELATED STORIES
LOCAL FORECAST Monday September 4, 2017

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Tuesday July 11, 2017

LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday July 5,2017

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Tuesday May 9, 2017

Local weather forecast for September 30, 2016

Local weather forecast for July 18, 2016

Local Weather Forecast for September 14, 2015

RECENT COMMENTS
Social workers should have spotted mother posed danger to murdered Ayeeshia-Jayne Smith, report finds
austincalnor: Hello everyone, I want to testify of how i got cured from Hepatitis B with the help of a great Dr eveoko I got diagnosed of Hepatitis B in 2013 I have visited several hospitals but all to no...

Video authoring made easy
Linda: If you need to hack into any Database, Delete Record, Improve credit score, spy on Whatsapp, Text, Phone, Emails, as long as it's hack contact Black@Via Email :: lorddatabase@gmail.com Or WhatsApp...

Canada judge faces disciplinary hearing for wearing Trump hat
Craig Durham: If you need the help of a hacker to help you hack into your cheating spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is very good at hacking cell phones like whats-app messages,call logs,text...

Two People Arrested After Incident In Dockyard
alex: Where can I see video footage of the incident?

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
michelle lopez: Help me thank hacckintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

No breaking up for Marvin and Nickeisha - Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

'We need more training facilities in the west'
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Quickies
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

RECENT COMMENTS
Social workers should have spotted mother posed danger to murdered Ayeeshia-Jayne Smith, report finds
austincalnor: Hello everyone, I want to testify of how i got cured from Hepatitis B with the help of a great Dr eveoko I got diagnosed of Hepatitis B in 2013 I have visited several hospitals but all to no...

Video authoring made easy
Linda: If you need to hack into any Database, Delete Record, Improve credit score, spy on Whatsapp, Text, Phone, Emails, as long as it's hack contact Black@Via Email :: lorddatabase@gmail.com Or WhatsApp...

Canada judge faces disciplinary hearing for wearing Trump hat
Craig Durham: If you need the help of a hacker to help you hack into your cheating spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is very good at hacking cell phones like whats-app messages,call logs,text...

Two People Arrested After Incident In Dockyard
alex: Where can I see video footage of the incident?

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
michelle lopez: Help me thank hacckintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

No breaking up for Marvin and Nickeisha - Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

'We need more training facilities in the west'
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Quickies
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...