Irma brings flashbacks of Joaquin’s terror

Nassau Guardian - Tuesday, September 17, 2017

As Hurricane Irma barrels towards the Caribbean, Patronella Barr said yesterday that sheâs starting to have flashbacks of her harrowing survival of Hurricane Joaquin in 2015. Barr, her husband Howard, and 11 other people, including a baby girl, rode out Joaquin in the ceiling of an...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Prayers, preparation as Irma takes aim at southern Bahamas

Eye on Irma

For some storm victims, reality only now setting in

Long Island resident had nightmares after Joaquin

Cries to God from ceiling as Joaquin threatens death

In Crooked Is., some residents choose to stay to rebuild

Turnquest: Severe psychological damage for victims of Joaquin



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Foreign audiences hungry for real J'can culture - Chris Dymond

Etana making memories on tour

Starface collabs with Latin artiste

Aidonia goes mainstream in Africa, UK

Tommy Lee sympathises with innocent ZOSO residents - manager says artiste wants peace

Photos & Results: Sand Castle Competition

Affable Curmudgeon who helped shape Bermuda

SPORTS more
England rest Stokes, Moeen for T20

European clubs pick Juventus president Agnelli to lead them

My records will stand for 20 years - Bolt ... Icon also concerned about Jamaican sprinting

DABA suspends all games until further notice

Football: Dudley Eve Day One Results

Layfield Steps Away From ‘SmackDown’ Team

Football: Dudley Eve Day One Results

POLITICS more
Turnquest suggests Roberts idle, duplicitous

Govt preparing for school closures as Irma nears

More than $50M in hurricane repairs still outstanding

On alert

Irma now an 'extremely dangerous' category 5 hurricane

Schools closed; work to be suspended from 12 noon

Residents urged to be vigilant and prepare for upcoming storm

BUSINESS more
LIAT announces flight disruptions due to Hurricane Irma

Polaris Announce 12-Month Profit of $1.22M

Robertson’s Thanks Community For Support

Four stocks higher on BSX

HSBC Bermuda congratulates six scholars

Entrepreneur launches Bermudian Onion brand

1.2m profit at Polaris as CEO hails changes

TECH more
Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

CRIME more
US media coverage neglects world news

Three more shot dead in Clarendon

American tourist accused of rape to be tried in Supreme Court

More shelters needed on New Providence

Two charged in Bimini drug bust

More than $50M in hurricane repairs still outstanding

Ex-banker charged in BPL theft

RELATED STORIES
Prayers, preparation as Irma takes aim at southern Bahamas

Eye on Irma

For some storm victims, reality only now setting in

Long Island resident had nightmares after Joaquin

Cries to God from ceiling as Joaquin threatens death

In Crooked Is., some residents choose to stay to rebuild

Turnquest: Severe psychological damage for victims of Joaquin

RECENT COMMENTS
Social workers should have spotted mother posed danger to murdered Ayeeshia-Jayne Smith, report finds
austincalnor: Hello everyone, I want to testify of how i got cured from Hepatitis B with the help of a great Dr eveoko I got diagnosed of Hepatitis B in 2013 I have visited several hospitals but all to no...

Video authoring made easy
Linda: If you need to hack into any Database, Delete Record, Improve credit score, spy on Whatsapp, Text, Phone, Emails, as long as it's hack contact Black@Via Email :: lorddatabase@gmail.com Or WhatsApp...

Canada judge faces disciplinary hearing for wearing Trump hat
Craig Durham: If you need the help of a hacker to help you hack into your cheating spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is very good at hacking cell phones like whats-app messages,call logs,text...

Two People Arrested After Incident In Dockyard
alex: Where can I see video footage of the incident?

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
michelle lopez: Help me thank hacckintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

No breaking up for Marvin and Nickeisha - Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

'We need more training facilities in the west'
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Quickies
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

RECENT COMMENTS
Social workers should have spotted mother posed danger to murdered Ayeeshia-Jayne Smith, report finds
austincalnor: Hello everyone, I want to testify of how i got cured from Hepatitis B with the help of a great Dr eveoko I got diagnosed of Hepatitis B in 2013 I have visited several hospitals but all to no...

Video authoring made easy
Linda: If you need to hack into any Database, Delete Record, Improve credit score, spy on Whatsapp, Text, Phone, Emails, as long as it's hack contact Black@Via Email :: lorddatabase@gmail.com Or WhatsApp...

Canada judge faces disciplinary hearing for wearing Trump hat
Craig Durham: If you need the help of a hacker to help you hack into your cheating spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is very good at hacking cell phones like whats-app messages,call logs,text...

Two People Arrested After Incident In Dockyard
alex: Where can I see video footage of the incident?

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
michelle lopez: Help me thank hacckintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

No breaking up for Marvin and Nickeisha - Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

'We need more training facilities in the west'
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Quickies
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...