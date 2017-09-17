Hire car drivers picket RDC, Mayor and Town Council

Kaieteur News - Tuesday, September 17, 2017

Drivers of hire cars, plying the Georgetown- Linden route, yesterday protested their imminent removal by the LM&TC, from the Co-op Crescent area where they now operate from. The drivers vociferously protested in front of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and later at the Linden Mayor...read more

