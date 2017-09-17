Irma strengthens to dangerous Category 4 hurricane, nears C'bean

Jamaica Observer - Monday, September 17, 2017

MIAMI, United States (AFP) â Hurricane Irma surged to a dangerous Category Four storm Monday as it churned toward the Leeward islands, sparking alarm and alerts from the Caribbean to Florida, which declared an emergency.The National Hurricane Center said at 4:00 pm (2100 GMT), the storm...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Irma now a Category 4 hurricane; to become Category 5

UPDATE: Leeward Islands brace for Hurricane Irma

Hurricane watches issued for the Leeward Islands

Tracking Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma strengthens to Category 3 in Atlantic just days after Harvey struck Texas

TS Irma heads for Caribbean, likely to become hurricane

Hurricane Hermine expected to hit Florida overnight



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Bermuda Plein Air Art Exhibit Opens On Sunday

More children no Payne

Clooney's babies show personality

Lamar Odom does not feel used

Angelina Jolie not jolly with single life

Quiet in US, loud in Ja - Promoter argues for different music standards

Madonna moves to Portugal

SPORTS more
Samuels defends Windies youngsters, hails Test side’s fightback

Lewis fireworks sink hapless Tridents

CPL T20 finals this week

Cycling: BBA Winners Edge Criterium Results

Hyperemesis gravidarum: Duchess of Cambridge's morning sickness condition explained

When is the Duchess of Cambridge's baby due and where will she give birth?

Super Wanderers!

POLITICS more
Holness urges all Jamaicans to get an ID

PM Skerrit says gov’t taking Hurricane Irma seriously

Security forces should take the lead speaking on ZOSO, not politicians – Phillips

JLP councillor shot, injured during robbery attempt

Bahamians urged to prepare ahead of storm

HaywardIndependence an option

Businesses warned against price gouging ahead of Irma

BUSINESS more
GraceKennedy finalises Consumer Brands acquisition

Press Release: FLIGHT DISRUPTIONS DUE TO HURRICANE IRMA

CEO confident Aliv is prepared to weather a storm

Pinder: Spending cuts must be part of wider economic growth strategy

D’Aguilar: Airbnb users might not see govt tax until mid-2018

Businesses warned against price gouging ahead of Irma

Bahamian Diaspora to be mobilized, says Minnis

TECH more
Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

CRIME more
Ted Heath accusers in line for compensation after police appeal for 'victims'

Former banker charged with $1 mil BPL fraud

Paedophile who blackmailed children into raping their siblings is jailed for 16-years

JLP councillor shot, injured during robbery attempt

11-year-old boy shot in the head, killed

​Motorists urged to look out for students, 10 children killed in crashes since January

Bahamians urged to prepare ahead of storm

RELATED STORIES
Irma now a Category 4 hurricane; to become Category 5

UPDATE: Leeward Islands brace for Hurricane Irma

Hurricane watches issued for the Leeward Islands

Tracking Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma strengthens to Category 3 in Atlantic just days after Harvey struck Texas

TS Irma heads for Caribbean, likely to become hurricane

Hurricane Hermine expected to hit Florida overnight

RECENT COMMENTS
Video authoring made easy
Linda: If you need to hack into any Database, Delete Record, Improve credit score, spy on Whatsapp, Text, Phone, Emails, as long as it's hack contact Black@Via Email :: lorddatabase@gmail.com Or WhatsApp...

Canada judge faces disciplinary hearing for wearing Trump hat
Craig Durham: If you need the help of a hacker to help you hack into your cheating spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is very good at hacking cell phones like whats-app messages,call logs,text...

Two People Arrested After Incident In Dockyard
alex: Where can I see video footage of the incident?

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
michelle lopez: Help me thank hacckintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

No breaking up for Marvin and Nickeisha - Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

'We need more training facilities in the west'
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Quickies
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

T&T cricket prevails after Independence
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

RECENT COMMENTS
Video authoring made easy
Linda: If you need to hack into any Database, Delete Record, Improve credit score, spy on Whatsapp, Text, Phone, Emails, as long as it's hack contact Black@Via Email :: lorddatabase@gmail.com Or WhatsApp...

Canada judge faces disciplinary hearing for wearing Trump hat
Craig Durham: If you need the help of a hacker to help you hack into your cheating spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is very good at hacking cell phones like whats-app messages,call logs,text...

Two People Arrested After Incident In Dockyard
alex: Where can I see video footage of the incident?

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
michelle lopez: Help me thank hacckintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

No breaking up for Marvin and Nickeisha - Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

'We need more training facilities in the west'
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Quickies
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

T&T cricket prevails after Independence
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...