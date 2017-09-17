The 8 things you might have missed this weekend

Telegraph UK - Monday, September 17, 2017

But ahead of the biggest match of his time in charge of England Monday's World Cup qualifier at home to Slovakia the manager also conceded that his team were a work in progress who were nowhere near as good as Spain. That was in response to being asked whether he had watched Spain's impressive...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Donald Trump risks rift with South Korea over 'appeasement' claim

Muslims around the world mark Eid al-Adha, the festival of sacrifice

World's highest sandcastle built in German city

Dramatic video shows breakaway boat crashing into bridge in Tennessee

Hirsutes you: Women compete in the World Beard and Moustache Championships, in pictures

Pictures of the Day: 3 September 2017

The 10 things you might have missed this weekend



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Notting Hill a blast

Box office labours, waits on 'It'

Burning Man attendee dies after rushing into festival flames

Bermuda Dance Academy Starts Tap Program

Muslims around the world mark Eid al-Adha, the festival of sacrifice

'I never stopped doing gospel music,' says Prodigal ... as he celebrates 18 years in gospel music

Tarrus Riley swoons patrons at Appleton Signature Nights

SPORTS more
Minister: T&T still attractive to foreign investors

Parnell’s heroics keep Tridents alive

Campbell rides away with Time Trial title

Soca Warriors regroup, refocus

TKR loses McCullum after broken hand

Bad light, rain scupper Windies warm-up

Take me with you, before Daybreak

POLITICS more
Minister: T&T still attractive to foreign investors

Take me with you, before Daybreak

T&T boxers snare 5 world titles

PM praises public servants

PM announces $120m in rewards for info on criminals, illegal weapons and ammo

Angela Merkel under pressure but still election favourite after TV debate

Senior ministers fail to endorse Theresa May to fight next election as leaked memo shows PM ignored snap poll warnings

BUSINESS more
Minister: T&T still attractive to foreign investors

Flow rates to increase from October

Premier To Open Upcoming Captive Conference

LIAT continues to monitor Hurricane Irma

Press Release: LIAT CONTINUES TO MONITOR HURRICANE IRMA

Gov't determined to curb crime - Montagu

Businesses Provide Food/Drinks For Firefighters

TECH more
Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

CRIME more
Parnell’s heroics keep Tridents alive

“I’m more than just a taxi driver”

Innocent blood…Guyana’s brutal history of child killings

‘My baby didn’t deserve such a cruel death’

Domestic Violence becoming a norm in Society

Cops seek 795 road users who failed to pay traffic ticket fines

Son stabbed with pitchfork while defending mom

RELATED STORIES
Donald Trump risks rift with South Korea over 'appeasement' claim

Muslims around the world mark Eid al-Adha, the festival of sacrifice

World's highest sandcastle built in German city

Dramatic video shows breakaway boat crashing into bridge in Tennessee

Hirsutes you: Women compete in the World Beard and Moustache Championships, in pictures

Pictures of the Day: 3 September 2017

The 10 things you might have missed this weekend

RECENT COMMENTS
Video authoring made easy
Linda: If you need to hack into any Database, Delete Record, Improve credit score, spy on Whatsapp, Text, Phone, Emails, as long as it's hack contact Black@Via Email :: lorddatabase@gmail.com Or WhatsApp...

Canada judge faces disciplinary hearing for wearing Trump hat
Craig Durham: If you need the help of a hacker to help you hack into your cheating spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is very good at hacking cell phones like whats-app messages,call logs,text...

Two People Arrested After Incident In Dockyard
alex: Where can I see video footage of the incident?

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
michelle lopez: Help me thank hacckintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

No breaking up for Marvin and Nickeisha - Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

'We need more training facilities in the west'
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Quickies
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

T&T cricket prevails after Independence
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

RECENT COMMENTS
Video authoring made easy
Linda: If you need to hack into any Database, Delete Record, Improve credit score, spy on Whatsapp, Text, Phone, Emails, as long as it's hack contact Black@Via Email :: lorddatabase@gmail.com Or WhatsApp...

Canada judge faces disciplinary hearing for wearing Trump hat
Craig Durham: If you need the help of a hacker to help you hack into your cheating spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is very good at hacking cell phones like whats-app messages,call logs,text...

Two People Arrested After Incident In Dockyard
alex: Where can I see video footage of the incident?

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
michelle lopez: Help me thank hacckintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

No breaking up for Marvin and Nickeisha - Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

'We need more training facilities in the west'
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Quickies
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

T&T cricket prevails after Independence
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...