Scottish curriculum 'could be disastrous for pupils but academics scared to speak out'

Telegraph UK - Sunday, September 17, 2017

Scottish curriculum 'could be disastrous for pupils but academics scared to speak out' ALL SECTIONS More Scottish curriculum 'could be disastrous for pupils but academics scared to speak out' The Curriculum for Excellence places less emphasis on exams and learning by rote Credit: PA 3 September...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Left-wing trade unionist Richard Leonard launches Scottish Labour leadership bid

Middle-class admissions to Scottish universities drop after exam results published

Almost 200 Scottish headteachers forced to run more than one school thanks to shortages

SNP drive to get more poor children into university is backfiring on 'devalued' pupils, adviser warns

Scottish headteachers to be given control over curriculum and staff to reverse falling standards

Fewer than half of 13 and 14-year-old Scots pupils can write properly after decade of SNP government

Battle for Britain: Theresa May accused by SNP's Angus Robertson of being too 'scared' to let Scotland have referendum



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Bermuda Dance Academy Starts Tap Program

Muslims around the world mark Eid al-Adha, the festival of sacrifice

'I never stopped doing gospel music,' says Prodigal ... as he celebrates 18 years in gospel music

Tarrus Riley swoons patrons at Appleton Signature Nights

The Music Diaries | Significant Chinese contribution to early J'can popular music

Series of activities planned for Miss Lou's birthday

Third World sings for the environment

SPORTS more
St Catherine, Wanderers showdown

Back-to-school apps

NCDs – Your spirit, soul and thoughts

Arrest after Oval evacuated as 'crossbow bolt' is fire onto pitch forcing fan and players to flee

Prince George's school to help Duke and Duchess of Cambridge 'feel secure'

GOA pledge support to boxing prodigy, Keevin Allicock

Corona Invitational Football…Unbeaten Tigers and Rangers advance to semifinals

POLITICS more
30 Minute Video: Premier’s Labour Day Speech

Vital says DFP will make CBI great again

Opposition Leader’s Labour Day Message

It's a Dunn deal

World's highest sandcastle built in German city

GECOM’s CEO misleads Guyana on ads withdrawal from K/News

Zones of special operations bound to fail

BUSINESS more
Businesses Provide Food/Drinks For Firefighters

Harvey Unlikely To Exceed Reinsurance Limits

Lancashire Senior Underwriting Promotions

Honda owners could get up to US$500 in air bag settlement

David Jessop | Mexico appears set to deepen regional relations

Oran Hall | The right strategy for a twentysomething investor

Cedric Stephens | Motoring and insurance tips for new drivers

TECH more
Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

CRIME more
Palmerston puts No 10 rival Larry to shame as Foreign Office claims top cat has killed 27 mice

Departure of Owen Ellington, Reneto left Jamaica to the mercy of gunmen

Gun play the cause of 13-year-old's death in Clarendon, say police

Suspect in Dexter Pottinger killing to be charged

Mined-out bauxite lands to grow ganja for medical use

Donald Trump 'demanded cameo parts' for shooting in his buildings

Arrest after Oval evacuated as 'crossbow bolt' is fire onto pitch forcing fan and players to flee

RELATED STORIES
Left-wing trade unionist Richard Leonard launches Scottish Labour leadership bid

Middle-class admissions to Scottish universities drop after exam results published

Almost 200 Scottish headteachers forced to run more than one school thanks to shortages

SNP drive to get more poor children into university is backfiring on 'devalued' pupils, adviser warns

Scottish headteachers to be given control over curriculum and staff to reverse falling standards

Fewer than half of 13 and 14-year-old Scots pupils can write properly after decade of SNP government

Battle for Britain: Theresa May accused by SNP's Angus Robertson of being too 'scared' to let Scotland have referendum

RECENT COMMENTS
Canada judge faces disciplinary hearing for wearing Trump hat
Craig Durham: If you need the help of a hacker to help you hack into your cheating spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is very good at hacking cell phones like whats-app messages,call logs,text...

Two People Arrested After Incident In Dockyard
alex: Where can I see video footage of the incident?

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
michelle lopez: Help me thank hacckintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

No breaking up for Marvin and Nickeisha - Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

'We need more training facilities in the west'
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Quickies
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

T&T cricket prevails after Independence
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Argo CEO insurance industry must modernise
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

RECENT COMMENTS
Canada judge faces disciplinary hearing for wearing Trump hat
Craig Durham: If you need the help of a hacker to help you hack into your cheating spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is very good at hacking cell phones like whats-app messages,call logs,text...

Two People Arrested After Incident In Dockyard
alex: Where can I see video footage of the incident?

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
michelle lopez: Help me thank hacckintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

No breaking up for Marvin and Nickeisha - Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

'We need more training facilities in the west'
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Quickies
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

T&T cricket prevails after Independence
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Argo CEO insurance industry must modernise
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...