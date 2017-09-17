Tridents beat Knight Riders to keep play-off hopes alive

Nation News - Sunday, September 17, 2017

BARBADOS TRIDENTS kept alive their slim hopes of advancing to the play-offs of the Caribbean Premier League with a hard-fought victory by 16 runs against table leaders Trinbago Knight Riders at Kensington...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
McCullum fireworks lifts Knight Riders to sixth straight win

Narine and Mc shine

Knight Riders topple Tridents

Tridents’ Pride broken

First win for Tridents

TKR stifle Tridents to their first win under new banner

Tridents lose opener



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Muslims around the world mark Eid al-Adha, the festival of sacrifice

'I never stopped doing gospel music,' says Prodigal ... as he celebrates 18 years in gospel music

Tarrus Riley swoons patrons at Appleton Signature Nights

The Music Diaries | Significant Chinese contribution to early J'can popular music

Series of activities planned for Miss Lou's birthday

Third World sings for the environment

The Heptones call for balance in music industry

SPORTS more
Arrest after Oval evacuated as 'crossbow bolt' is fire onto pitch forcing fan and players to flee

Prince George's school to help Duke and Duchess of Cambridge 'feel secure'

GOA pledge support to boxing prodigy, Keevin Allicock

Corona Invitational Football…Unbeaten Tigers and Rangers advance to semifinals

Hetmyer, Dowrich keep Windies confidence bubbling

Youth in Focus…An instinctive desire to succeed drives West Dem. Sec. student/athlete, Joanna Archer

EBD/Upper Demerara trail by one run with 8 wkts intact against Georgetown

POLITICS more
World's highest sandcastle built in German city

GECOM’s CEO misleads Guyana on ads withdrawal from K/News

Zones of special operations bound to fail

Why is the PNP still playing around?

Slain man's mom grateful

Rockfort resident eyes Norman Gardens Division in PNP run-off today

Trevor Beckford lauded for sterling contribution

BUSINESS more
Honda owners could get up to US$500 in air bag settlement

David Jessop | Mexico appears set to deepen regional relations

Oran Hall | The right strategy for a twentysomething investor

Cedric Stephens | Motoring and insurance tips for new drivers

Yaneek Page | Can my side hustle replace my job?

BOJ working with March deadline for credit union reform

Sagicor adds Saturday banking, eyes mini-branch network

TECH more
Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

CRIME more
Donald Trump 'demanded cameo parts' for shooting in his buildings

Arrest after Oval evacuated as 'crossbow bolt' is fire onto pitch forcing fan and players to flee

Myanmar army 'beheading children and burning people alive' according to eyewitnesses

Three police officers injured in clash with migrants near Calais

Donald Trump plays 'comforter-in-chief' as he visits Hurricane Harvey victims in Houston 

Cambodian opposition leader arrested and accused of treason

EBD/Upper Demerara trail by one run with 8 wkts intact against Georgetown

RELATED STORIES
McCullum fireworks lifts Knight Riders to sixth straight win

Narine and Mc shine

Knight Riders topple Tridents

Tridents’ Pride broken

First win for Tridents

TKR stifle Tridents to their first win under new banner

Tridents lose opener

RECENT COMMENTS
Canada judge faces disciplinary hearing for wearing Trump hat
Craig Durham: If you need the help of a hacker to help you hack into your cheating spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is very good at hacking cell phones like whats-app messages,call logs,text...

Two People Arrested After Incident In Dockyard
alex: Where can I see video footage of the incident?

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
michelle lopez: Help me thank hacckintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

No breaking up for Marvin and Nickeisha - Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

'We need more training facilities in the west'
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Quickies
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

T&T cricket prevails after Independence
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Argo CEO insurance industry must modernise
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

RECENT COMMENTS
Canada judge faces disciplinary hearing for wearing Trump hat
Craig Durham: If you need the help of a hacker to help you hack into your cheating spouse phone contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is very good at hacking cell phones like whats-app messages,call logs,text...

Two People Arrested After Incident In Dockyard
alex: Where can I see video footage of the incident?

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
michelle lopez: Help me thank hacckintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

No breaking up for Marvin and Nickeisha - Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

'We need more training facilities in the west'
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Quickies
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

T&T cricket prevails after Independence
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Argo CEO insurance industry must modernise
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...