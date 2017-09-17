Hotelier Pinero is dead

Jamaica Gleaner - Sunday, September 17, 2017

WESTERN BUREAU:Â One of Jamaicaâs largest hotel investors, Pablo Pinero, is dead.Â Pinero, the founder and president of the Pinero Group, operators of the Bahia Principe Hotel...read more

