Justice high on Burts to-do list not revenge

Royal Gazette - Saturday, September 17, 2017

David Burt pledged last night to examine the historical injustices of stolen lands and to get to the bottom of what happened during the airport protest on December 2 last year. Delivering his first major speech as Premier at the Bermuda Industrial Unions 36th Labour Day Banquet, Mr Burt also...read more

