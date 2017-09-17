Bad hangover? Take a day off, says UK company

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, September 17, 2017

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) â Feeling poorly after a big night out? A British company is offering its employees the chance to take âHangover Daysâ off work by simply texting in the emojis for âmusicâ, âbeersâ and âsickâ.read more

