47 summoned to seabridge enquiry

Trinidad Newsday - Saturday, September 17, 2017

A total of 47 people have been summoned to appear before the Land and Physical Infrastructure joint select committee (JSC) of the Parliament in its enquiry into the problems on the domestic seabridge. Among those scheduled to appear during the course of three hearings scheduled by the JSC are...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Bridgeman’s VP to attend JSC on ferries

Mouttet is ‘a professional’

Brigeman’s VP ready for JSC

Ferry enquiry to be confirmed

Sinanan, Hinds, Young to appear before JSC

JSC on ferries may sit several times

Truckers demand a new boat



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Soca, calypso sets in top 10

Back to albums and the Reggae Grammy

Nicholson moves to NK Domzale

Raging wildfire 16 miles from Burning Man festival

Dominican dies in Harvey flooding in Texas

Dovey Magnum releases 'Unrated'

Music legends for Couples celebration

SPORTS more
Smith: New Sporting Policy handles athletes’ rewards

Guaya look to rebound vs Siparia

Golden Independence night for TT riders

Trinbago Knight Riders meet desperate Tridents

TKR wants to finish strong

Smith’s ton powers Tridents to victory

Bramble thrown into stands during Pan Am crash

POLITICS more
Devant writes Ghana on Le Hunte

PM names new Petrotrin board

A ‘Girl’ to follow, is ‘Yogi’s!’

Ralph Green/EBFA U-11 League kicks off…Grove Hi Tech and Diamond United register wins

In Your Neighbourhood

OCEANA Says Belizeans Will Decide Oil Issue

P.U.P. Formalize Demands to Prime Minister

BUSINESS more
PM names new Petrotrin board

TTNGL slips $0.49

Unbribable

Burts Labour Day message

Premier to open Bermuda Captive Conference

Butterfield shares rise in New York

Sagicor Bank lists preference shares on JSE

TECH more
Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

CRIME more
Sir Curtly says ‘Windies must build on amazing win’

Police: No need to panic

Bandit killed in botched robbery…Shot accomplice was convicted for robbery under-arms

Drug smuggling probe…File with DPP, interdicted Chief Prison Officer to know fate soon

Not all plans does wuk

Couple killed after motorbike slams into car

Sabotage suspected as TV station tower crashes down

RELATED STORIES
Bridgeman’s VP to attend JSC on ferries

Mouttet is ‘a professional’

Brigeman’s VP ready for JSC

Ferry enquiry to be confirmed

Sinanan, Hinds, Young to appear before JSC

JSC on ferries may sit several times

Truckers demand a new boat

RECENT COMMENTS
Two People Arrested After Incident In Dockyard
alex: Where can I see video footage of the incident?

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
michelle lopez: Help me thank hacckintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

No breaking up for Marvin and Nickeisha - Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

'We need more training facilities in the west'
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Quickies
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

T&T cricket prevails after Independence
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Argo CEO insurance industry must modernise
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Confirmed: Nahki Wells Transfers To Burnley
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

RECENT COMMENTS
Two People Arrested After Incident In Dockyard
alex: Where can I see video footage of the incident?

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
michelle lopez: Help me thank hacckintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Nelson: Dr Bello herbal cure is 100% Guarantee percent sure to cure your (HEPATITIS B AND ANY OTHER DISEASE) ,He is only person that i can boldly say he can cure any types of Disease.my wife was having...

No breaking up for Marvin and Nickeisha - Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

'We need more training facilities in the west'
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Quickies
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

T&T cricket prevails after Independence
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Argo CEO insurance industry must modernise
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Confirmed: Nahki Wells Transfers To Burnley
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...