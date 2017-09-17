CCJ rules Barbadian woman has right to inherit from late partner

Jamaica Observer - Friday, September 17, 2017

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â The Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Friday ruled that a Barbadian woman should be considered the spouse of her late partner as well as having the right to inherit from him on his death.read more

0
