NHS rationing bodies refuse to fund treatment which stalls breast cancer��

Telegraph UK - Friday, September 17, 2017

NHS rationing bodies refuse to fund treatment which stalls breast cancer ALL SECTIONS More NHS rationing bodies refuse to fund treatment which stalls breast cancer A consultant analysing a mammogram Credit: Rui Vieira/PA Wire 1 September 2017 6:01am A breast cancer drug which stalls disease by...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Kim Jong-un's previously powerful aunt 'seriously ill' after years out of public view

Pictures of the Day: 1 September 2017

Waiting lists for routine NHS treatment such as hip and knee surgery longest for a decade

'Monumental' NHS U-turn on breakthrough breast cancer drug is hailed by patient groups

Political parties urged to commit to reversing NHS drug rationing plans 

Most important breast cancer drug in two decades will not get NHS funding

Breast cancer sufferers to be denied revolutionary life-extending drug due to cost



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
5 questions with Sheldon Shepherd

For the Reckord | 'Jamaica' heads to Harlem Repertory Theatre in New York

Hot picks

43 years in the game - ... Third World does album with the Marleys

Camp leader opens up about hopes for future

Romain Virgo set to perform at Dominica's Creole Music Festival

DDA and Digicel partner once again for WCMF 2017

SPORTS more
CPL’s loss

Pinelands celebration

Corona Invitational Football …Quarterfinal matches to begin this evening at GFC ground

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Berbice

Banks DIH Inter Dept. Football …Evans double steers Central Services past Distribution Warehouse

GABA/Banks DIH B’ball League…Eagles pip Kobras; Pepsi Sonics thump UG

Hero CPL T20 cricket …Win tonight takes Warriors to play-offs

POLITICS more
Paralyzed By Partisan Politics

Six of one and half a dozen of de other

Padlocked door of GECOM Deputy chief…Commissioners say Secretariat erred in handling matter

Holness calls for greater - ties between C'bean and Latin American countries

Women, Power and Politics in Belize Under Discussion at Conference

U.D.P. Names 7 to Take Back Orange Walk Town Council

Washington Backs CICIG’s Ivan Velasquez; Will Not Tolerate Political Influence in Guatemala

BUSINESS more
St Lucia has stake in Liat

De-risking may bring more pain

Things are getting tighter

CDB sees solution to correspondent worries in rise of Chinese renminbi

JNFM sees promise in advisory services, mutual funds in competitive investment field

New microfinance firm enters the market with big backing

One falls as BFM gains

TECH more
Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

CRIME more
‘No more illegal vending on Charlotte Street’

US police officer caught on video telling woman: 'We only shoot black people right?'

Northern risk

Cops ‘doing their all’ to check crime

Corona Invitational Football …Quarterfinal matches to begin this evening at GFC ground

Man who trafficked coke to send son to college gets four years – fined $3.3M

Kaneville man to stand trial for murder of toddler in fire

RELATED STORIES
Kim Jong-un's previously powerful aunt 'seriously ill' after years out of public view

Pictures of the Day: 1 September 2017

Waiting lists for routine NHS treatment such as hip and knee surgery longest for a decade

'Monumental' NHS U-turn on breakthrough breast cancer drug is hailed by patient groups

Political parties urged to commit to reversing NHS drug rationing plans 

Most important breast cancer drug in two decades will not get NHS funding

Breast cancer sufferers to be denied revolutionary life-extending drug due to cost

RECENT COMMENTS
No breaking up for Marvin and Nickeisha - Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

'We need more training facilities in the west'
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Quickies
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

T&T cricket prevails after Independence
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Argo CEO insurance industry must modernise
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Confirmed: Nahki Wells Transfers To Burnley
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Cooper: Don’t take negative outlook lightly
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Cornwall, Thomas and Spencer in Tri20 training squad
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Neon strengthens property team
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

RECENT COMMENTS
No breaking up for Marvin and Nickeisha - Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nate Haschak: Contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com for your quick hack under 24 hours you will get results because this great hacker has also worked for me and he was excellent in helping me hack my wife's phone...

'We need more training facilities in the west'
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Quickies
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

T&T cricket prevails after Independence
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Argo CEO insurance industry must modernise
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Confirmed: Nahki Wells Transfers To Burnley
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Cooper: Don’t take negative outlook lightly
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Cornwall, Thomas and Spencer in Tri20 training squad
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...

Neon strengthens property team
reliance hacker: Do you need a hacker to hack into your cheating ass account or do you want us to hack into the following account such as. 1-facebook hack 2-gmail hack 3-whatsapp hack 4-website hack 5-tracking...