Dangerous business - Authorities appalled by man dancing atop moving bus

Jamaica Star - Thursday, August 17, 2017

Road safety officials are moving to clamp down on the issue of persons dancing and hanging from moving buses. Another video has emerged of a man engaging in the act, and taking it to another level by climbing on top of the moving vehicle during his...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Wild reactions to Aidonia's 'Yeah Yeah' song - Cops may issue public advisory

Driver in St Ann bus crash facing manslaughter charges

Don't hang from vehicles in motorcades

Over 50 passengers crammed into minibus narrowly escape death

NRSC calls on police to intensify crackdown on offenders

Police appeal to commuters to report loud music in public transport vehicles --appropriate remedial action promised

Conductor dies after being kicked off bus



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Chef serving up Bajan cuisine in California

Hitmaker receives Hapilos award

EP coming for Lukie Niya

Miss Jamaica World finalists to be sashed Saturday

Stay true to yourself - Barbee promotes body confidence

Black Star Band looks for 'Shake You Down' success

Back to Zimbabwe - Beenie Man reinvited to country despite bad review

SPORTS more
Deadline day live Wells completes Burnley move

Confirmed: Nahki Wells Transfers To Burnley

Confirmed: Nahki Wells Transfers To Burnley

Students receive scholarships from DFA

Sport Scoreboard, August 31, 2017

Smith strong with fifth-place finish

Woods is West End clubs gain

POLITICS more
PM Stuart to receive National Values Assessment report soon

17 foreign service workers to be recalled

Cooper: Don’t take negative outlook lightly

Smith urges govt to tread carefully on Spy Bill

Throne Speech To Take Place On Friday, Sept 8

Trinidad and Tobago celebrates 55 years of political independence

Regional corp employee accused of overstepping her boundaries

BUSINESS more
Digicel partners with DDA for WCMF

Cooper: Don’t take negative outlook lightly

Survey shows confidence in cyber insurance

Safeguarding MA deals

Argo CEO insurance industry must modernise

Neon strengthens property team

Harvey economic losses could reach 90 billion

TECH more
Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

CRIME more
American charged with sex assault on ship

Chopping incident at Road View

Ex-con trying to turn his life around - Plans to start construction business

RMPS touts their success in reducing marijuana production

Smith urges govt to tread carefully on Spy Bill

Police investigate suspected suicide

EC $14,000 needed to bury shooting victim

RELATED STORIES
Wild reactions to Aidonia's 'Yeah Yeah' song - Cops may issue public advisory

Driver in St Ann bus crash facing manslaughter charges

Don't hang from vehicles in motorcades

Over 50 passengers crammed into minibus narrowly escape death

NRSC calls on police to intensify crackdown on offenders

Police appeal to commuters to report loud music in public transport vehicles --appropriate remedial action promised

Conductor dies after being kicked off bus

RECENT COMMENTS
George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Video authoring made easy
oliver: Hello everyone! If you require the service of a professional hacker to help track your partner's cell phone remotely, contact cyberprofessionalhacker, he helped me hack my husband's phone without...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
LeighAnn Harkins: Hello if you need the help of an ethical hacker urgently contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is the best when it comes to hacking of 1-DATABASE HACK 2-WHATS-APP HACK 3-WEBSITE HACK 4-TRACKING CALLS...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Laura: I have been with a cheating spouse before and trust me I know how it feels, those suspicions are not mere paranoia. If you suspect that he is cheating, he definitely is..I hired a PI who helped me...

Government warns of fake social media pages of Prime Minister and other officials
oliver: finally i got in contact with cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com they helped me hack into my wife facebook smoothly, hacked into her emails and cell phone.the sweetest of all is that they are fast...

Visitors warned of 'dangerous Beetham'
carly willams: someone is traking me.hurry up.he wants money three millon or eles he will cut of my ears

Killers can run but cant hide
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

'One rule for them and another for everybody else': Nick Robinson skewers Angela Rayner over Labour shadow cabinet sending their children to selective schools
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Disappointing turnout as carnival kicks off in GB
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Committed to moving forward together
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

RECENT COMMENTS
George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Video authoring made easy
oliver: Hello everyone! If you require the service of a professional hacker to help track your partner's cell phone remotely, contact cyberprofessionalhacker, he helped me hack my husband's phone without...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
LeighAnn Harkins: Hello if you need the help of an ethical hacker urgently contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is the best when it comes to hacking of 1-DATABASE HACK 2-WHATS-APP HACK 3-WEBSITE HACK 4-TRACKING CALLS...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Laura: I have been with a cheating spouse before and trust me I know how it feels, those suspicions are not mere paranoia. If you suspect that he is cheating, he definitely is..I hired a PI who helped me...

Government warns of fake social media pages of Prime Minister and other officials
oliver: finally i got in contact with cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com they helped me hack into my wife facebook smoothly, hacked into her emails and cell phone.the sweetest of all is that they are fast...

Visitors warned of 'dangerous Beetham'
carly willams: someone is traking me.hurry up.he wants money three millon or eles he will cut of my ears

Killers can run but cant hide
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

'One rule for them and another for everybody else': Nick Robinson skewers Angela Rayner over Labour shadow cabinet sending their children to selective schools
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Disappointing turnout as carnival kicks off in GB
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Committed to moving forward together
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...