Dellwood closed, other schools ready

Royal Gazette - Thursday, August 17, 2017

Dellwood Middle School will remain closed but all other schools will be open when the new term begins on September 11. Education minister Diallo Rabain and Lieutenant-Colonel David Burch, Minister of Public Works, provided an update on Bermudas schools at a press conference yesterday. They...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Dellwood closed, other schools ready

Rabain confirms schools clean-up effort

Rabain job numbers require close scrutiny

Regiment welcomes new commanding officer

Foster-Brown proud of regiments progress

By-election Rabains passion for service

Dellwood closes, pupils dismissed due to plumbing issue



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Smith strong with fifth-place finish

Sailing instructor with a vision

Inter-Service King Of The Grill BBQ Cook Off

Ken Boothe for MoBay Hip Strip's 'Sunday Sip'

Quickies

Jamaican Anime draws on students' skills

Getting to the Coore

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, August 31, 2017

Smith strong with fifth-place finish

Woods is West End clubs gain

Game pays tribute to Holder

Robinson has no fear of Trinidad and Jamaica

Burnley agree 5m transfer fee for Wells

Cornwall, Thomas and Spencer in Tri20 training squad

POLITICS more
Workshops help you gain skills sculpting in sand

Airport contract to be reviewed

Opposition politician pulls out of election race

THA councillor: It’s not over

Rowley to Duke: No need to swim

MP: Rowley opposed Toco port while in Opposition

Independence meets TT in crisis

BUSINESS more
Survey shows confidence in cyber insurance

Safeguarding MA deals

Argo CEO insurance industry must modernise

Neon strengthens property team

Harvey economic losses could reach 90 billion

Western Union services disrupted for upgrade

Seaview gym changes location and name

TECH more
Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

CRIME more
Driver banned for refusing breath test

Owner of sunken boat defends safety policy

Death toll from Mumbai floods jumps to 14, rain eases up

Video: August 31st Bernews Morning Newsflash

Inter-Service King Of The Grill BBQ Cook Off

Inter-Service King Of The Grill BBQ Cook Off

US Congressman: Anyone can fight violent crime

RELATED STORIES
Dellwood closed, other schools ready

Rabain confirms schools clean-up effort

Rabain job numbers require close scrutiny

Regiment welcomes new commanding officer

Foster-Brown proud of regiments progress

By-election Rabains passion for service

Dellwood closes, pupils dismissed due to plumbing issue

RECENT COMMENTS
Video authoring made easy
oliver: Hello everyone! If you require the service of a professional hacker to help track your partner's cell phone remotely, contact cyberprofessionalhacker, he helped me hack my husband's phone without...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
LeighAnn Harkins: Hello if you need the help of an ethical hacker urgently contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is the best when it comes to hacking of 1-DATABASE HACK 2-WHATS-APP HACK 3-WEBSITE HACK 4-TRACKING CALLS...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Laura: I have been with a cheating spouse before and trust me I know how it feels, those suspicions are not mere paranoia. If you suspect that he is cheating, he definitely is..I hired a PI who helped me...

Government warns of fake social media pages of Prime Minister and other officials
oliver: finally i got in contact with cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com they helped me hack into my wife facebook smoothly, hacked into her emails and cell phone.the sweetest of all is that they are fast...

Visitors warned of 'dangerous Beetham'
carly willams: someone is traking me.hurry up.he wants money three millon or eles he will cut of my ears

Killers can run but cant hide
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

'One rule for them and another for everybody else': Nick Robinson skewers Angela Rayner over Labour shadow cabinet sending their children to selective schools
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Disappointing turnout as carnival kicks off in GB
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Committed to moving forward together
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

RECENT COMMENTS
Video authoring made easy
oliver: Hello everyone! If you require the service of a professional hacker to help track your partner's cell phone remotely, contact cyberprofessionalhacker, he helped me hack my husband's phone without...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
LeighAnn Harkins: Hello if you need the help of an ethical hacker urgently contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is the best when it comes to hacking of 1-DATABASE HACK 2-WHATS-APP HACK 3-WEBSITE HACK 4-TRACKING CALLS...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Laura: I have been with a cheating spouse before and trust me I know how it feels, those suspicions are not mere paranoia. If you suspect that he is cheating, he definitely is..I hired a PI who helped me...

Government warns of fake social media pages of Prime Minister and other officials
oliver: finally i got in contact with cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com they helped me hack into my wife facebook smoothly, hacked into her emails and cell phone.the sweetest of all is that they are fast...

Visitors warned of 'dangerous Beetham'
carly willams: someone is traking me.hurry up.he wants money three millon or eles he will cut of my ears

Killers can run but cant hide
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

'One rule for them and another for everybody else': Nick Robinson skewers Angela Rayner over Labour shadow cabinet sending their children to selective schools
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Disappointing turnout as carnival kicks off in GB
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Committed to moving forward together
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...