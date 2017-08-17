Archer is Club Unity Dominoes King

Kaieteur News - Thursday, August 17, 2017

Gibron Archer emerged champion of the Club Unity King Dominoes competition which was contested Tuesday night at Parika Old Road. Archer marked 18 games to beat Frederick Charles who took the runner up spot and Kelon Daniels who finished third. Archer took home a trophy and $12,000 while both...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Which worldview?

Kendall’s Union Sports Club assist student in back to school venture

MSC/LABA Open League …Raiders, Bulls & Jets victorious; matches continue tonight

‘Pass a lil something?’ Supenaam passengers allege corruption at Parika Stelling

Past Black Stallion FC host President Granger’s B/day Dominoes competition today

Walters triumph at BSSC dominoes

Pre-Father’s Day King of Domino for Beck’s Bar Saturday



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Jamaican anime to draw on students' skills

Keznamdi shares love interests with former Miss World

Police investigate 'racist' Cool��Runnings carnival float

Footloose fashion and more

Pepsi organisers seek new venue

Tifa rocks Sabina Park

No breaking up for Marvin and Nickeisha - Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours

SPORTS more
Georgetown Franchise players in practice session today at Everest

Kares Engineering Inc./RHTY&SC/Patron’s Green Economy Tournament One of the best ever cricket tournaments – Roy Jaferally

Dr Norton intends to resolve cricket elections issues Naming Stadium stands to be re-visited

Seventh Courts 10k race set for October 1st launched yesterday at Company’s main Branch

Jamaican anime to draw on students' skills

#CPL17: Jamaica Tallawahs score scintillating win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Tridents blown away at Kensington Oval

POLITICS more
Dr Norton intends to resolve cricket elections issues Naming Stadium stands to be re-visited

Better late than never!

Still headless after two years…Granger, Jagdeo to consult on Integrity Commission members – PM

O-Wrap: Politician's son dies in pool… Pre-shipment inspection on used cars…. TS Irma heads to C'bean

PM Stuart offers sympathy to Trump

Minister Travel Web Page Being Upgraded

DFP dispels claims of political collaboration with UWP

BUSINESS more
Kares Engineering Inc./RHTY&SC/Patron’s Green Economy Tournament One of the best ever cricket tournaments – Roy Jaferally

Better late than never!

Digicel says it has no case to answer following Privy Council ruling over Claro merger

PIOJ reports 0.3% growth in economy

0.3 per cent economic growth for April to June quarter

Somers Ltd shares rise 3.8

New CEO appointed for Digicel Anguilla

TECH more
Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

CRIME more
Police Youth and Sports Clubs being revived in Berbice Commander takes hands on posture

Three teens and two adults remanded on armed robbery charges

No bail reduction for soldier on causing death charge

Mason remanded for teen’s murder

Alleged ‘toy gun’ bandit remanded on robbery charges

Liliendaal robbery… Ex-prison warder was being investigated for smuggling contraband into prison

Ride with your helmets on, warns Traffic Chief

RELATED STORIES
Which worldview?

Kendall’s Union Sports Club assist student in back to school venture

MSC/LABA Open League …Raiders, Bulls & Jets victorious; matches continue tonight

‘Pass a lil something?’ Supenaam passengers allege corruption at Parika Stelling

Past Black Stallion FC host President Granger’s B/day Dominoes competition today

Walters triumph at BSSC dominoes

Pre-Father’s Day King of Domino for Beck’s Bar Saturday

RECENT COMMENTS
Video authoring made easy
oliver: Hello everyone! If you require the service of a professional hacker to help track your partner's cell phone remotely, contact cyberprofessionalhacker, he helped me hack my husband's phone without...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
LeighAnn Harkins: Hello if you need the help of an ethical hacker urgently contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is the best when it comes to hacking of 1-DATABASE HACK 2-WHATS-APP HACK 3-WEBSITE HACK 4-TRACKING CALLS...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Laura: I have been with a cheating spouse before and trust me I know how it feels, those suspicions are not mere paranoia. If you suspect that he is cheating, he definitely is..I hired a PI who helped me...

Government warns of fake social media pages of Prime Minister and other officials
oliver: finally i got in contact with cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com they helped me hack into my wife facebook smoothly, hacked into her emails and cell phone.the sweetest of all is that they are fast...

Visitors warned of 'dangerous Beetham'
carly willams: someone is traking me.hurry up.he wants money three millon or eles he will cut of my ears

Killers can run but cant hide
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

'One rule for them and another for everybody else': Nick Robinson skewers Angela Rayner over Labour shadow cabinet sending their children to selective schools
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Disappointing turnout as carnival kicks off in GB
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Committed to moving forward together
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

RECENT COMMENTS
Video authoring made easy
oliver: Hello everyone! If you require the service of a professional hacker to help track your partner's cell phone remotely, contact cyberprofessionalhacker, he helped me hack my husband's phone without...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
LeighAnn Harkins: Hello if you need the help of an ethical hacker urgently contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is the best when it comes to hacking of 1-DATABASE HACK 2-WHATS-APP HACK 3-WEBSITE HACK 4-TRACKING CALLS...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Laura: I have been with a cheating spouse before and trust me I know how it feels, those suspicions are not mere paranoia. If you suspect that he is cheating, he definitely is..I hired a PI who helped me...

Government warns of fake social media pages of Prime Minister and other officials
oliver: finally i got in contact with cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com they helped me hack into my wife facebook smoothly, hacked into her emails and cell phone.the sweetest of all is that they are fast...

Visitors warned of 'dangerous Beetham'
carly willams: someone is traking me.hurry up.he wants money three millon or eles he will cut of my ears

Killers can run but cant hide
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

'One rule for them and another for everybody else': Nick Robinson skewers Angela Rayner over Labour shadow cabinet sending their children to selective schools
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Disappointing turnout as carnival kicks off in GB
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Committed to moving forward together
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...