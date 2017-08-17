Leakers are part of democracy

Royal Gazette - Wednesday, August 17, 2017

Leaks and leakers. Just the words seem to have a negative aura about them, with unappealing connotations of plumbing problems and weak bladders. Surely, they are a scourge that disgraces journalism and weakens government. When President Donald Trump wants to discredit the FBI director he...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Trump accuses Comey of cowardice over 'leaks'

Comey and Trump go down together in firing fiasco

Real story is not the leaks

Donald Trump trolls FBI director James Comey on Twitter during house intelligence committee hearing

Trump blasts FBI for not stopping leaks to media

Clinton has big challenges other than Trump

Trump banning order matters not one bit



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
After 12: Elegant Spanglers Ball (Take 1)

All Saints | The harvest of faith

Unlocked | The truth has many enemies

Alternative content - great family time

Heineken Ja celebrates International Bow Tie Day

The Haven lights up with SkyGrass Live

A matter of 'Stylez'

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, August 30, 2017

Whaley must hit ground running for Arkansas

Bermuda set to have a ball at World Masters

Cleveland can still avoid drop

Hannah makes splash with medal hat-trick

Photos: Flora Duffy Wins Triathlon In Stockholm

National Players Opt Out Of Professional Contracts

POLITICS more
Minister removed less than 72 hours after appointment

New Bazzle app measures Jamaican moods

Holness heads to Chile in search of bilateral cooperation

MSJ leader: Le Hunte ought to have said he’s Ghanaian

Al Rawi distances himself from Ramlogan’s detention

‘Queen’ to rule the roost!

P.M. on Vega land deals: “What it is, is what it is”

BUSINESS more
iPhone sales slow ahead of new release

Axis Capitals final bid for Novae accepted

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Aug 29 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Aug 29 2017

Maloney Mall gets a boost

Glenford Smith | Redefining the office

Best Buy rolls out in-home consulting service

TECH more
Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

CRIME more
London station evacuated briefly after small explosion caused by e-cigarette, say police

Three charged in Kadooment Day shooting

Arpaio pardon displays Trumps disdain for rule of law

Video: August 30th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Nuns on the run: bank robbers don habits in botched heist

Houston imposes curfew amid reports of looting as Hurricane Harvey makes second landfall

'Hero' Indian police officer sprints 1km with live bomb to protect 400 school kids ��

RELATED STORIES
Trump accuses Comey of cowardice over 'leaks'

Comey and Trump go down together in firing fiasco

Real story is not the leaks

Donald Trump trolls FBI director James Comey on Twitter during house intelligence committee hearing

Trump blasts FBI for not stopping leaks to media

Clinton has big challenges other than Trump

Trump banning order matters not one bit

RECENT COMMENTS
Video authoring made easy
oliver: Hello everyone! If you require the service of a professional hacker to help track your partner's cell phone remotely, contact cyberprofessionalhacker, he helped me hack my husband's phone without...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
LeighAnn Harkins: Hello if you need the help of an ethical hacker urgently contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is the best when it comes to hacking of 1-DATABASE HACK 2-WHATS-APP HACK 3-WEBSITE HACK 4-TRACKING CALLS...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Laura: I have been with a cheating spouse before and trust me I know how it feels, those suspicions are not mere paranoia. If you suspect that he is cheating, he definitely is..I hired a PI who helped me...

Government warns of fake social media pages of Prime Minister and other officials
oliver: finally i got in contact with cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com they helped me hack into my wife facebook smoothly, hacked into her emails and cell phone.the sweetest of all is that they are fast...

Visitors warned of 'dangerous Beetham'
carly willams: someone is traking me.hurry up.he wants money three millon or eles he will cut of my ears

Killers can run but cant hide
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

'One rule for them and another for everybody else': Nick Robinson skewers Angela Rayner over Labour shadow cabinet sending their children to selective schools
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Disappointing turnout as carnival kicks off in GB
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Committed to moving forward together
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

RECENT COMMENTS
Video authoring made easy
oliver: Hello everyone! If you require the service of a professional hacker to help track your partner's cell phone remotely, contact cyberprofessionalhacker, he helped me hack my husband's phone without...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
LeighAnn Harkins: Hello if you need the help of an ethical hacker urgently contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is the best when it comes to hacking of 1-DATABASE HACK 2-WHATS-APP HACK 3-WEBSITE HACK 4-TRACKING CALLS...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Laura: I have been with a cheating spouse before and trust me I know how it feels, those suspicions are not mere paranoia. If you suspect that he is cheating, he definitely is..I hired a PI who helped me...

Government warns of fake social media pages of Prime Minister and other officials
oliver: finally i got in contact with cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com they helped me hack into my wife facebook smoothly, hacked into her emails and cell phone.the sweetest of all is that they are fast...

Visitors warned of 'dangerous Beetham'
carly willams: someone is traking me.hurry up.he wants money three millon or eles he will cut of my ears

Killers can run but cant hide
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

'One rule for them and another for everybody else': Nick Robinson skewers Angela Rayner over Labour shadow cabinet sending their children to selective schools
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Disappointing turnout as carnival kicks off in GB
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Committed to moving forward together
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...