Regional officials to discuss disaster management at Bahamas confab

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, August 17, 2017

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â The Bahamas will host the Caribbean Conference on Comprehensive Disaster Management (CCCDM) in December, according to a statement issued by the Barbados-based Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Bahamas to host regional disaster conference

Bahamas to host regional disaster conference

Jamaica to host regional conference on disaster management

Jamaica to host regional conference on disaster management

Suriname to host regional ministers meeting on disaster

Disaster Plan

From CDERA to CDEMA



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
After 12: Elegant Spanglers Ball (Take 1)

All Saints | The harvest of faith

Unlocked | The truth has many enemies

Alternative content - great family time

Heineken Ja celebrates International Bow Tie Day

The Haven lights up with SkyGrass Live

A matter of 'Stylez'

SPORTS more
Photos: Flora Duffy Wins Triathlon In Stockholm

National Players Opt Out Of Professional Contracts

Campbell ready to make her Pan Am mark

Elite Pan Am Cycling pedals off

Sports Briefs

Argentina, Uruguay in WC 2018 qualifier

Japanese junior athlete trains with Racers

POLITICS more
Minister removed less than 72 hours after appointment

New Bazzle app measures Jamaican moods

Holness heads to Chile in search of bilateral cooperation

MSJ leader: Le Hunte ought to have said he’s Ghanaian

Al Rawi distances himself from Ramlogan’s detention

‘Queen’ to rule the roost!

P.M. on Vega land deals: “What it is, is what it is”

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Aug 29 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Aug 29 2017

Maloney Mall gets a boost

Glenford Smith | Redefining the office

Best Buy rolls out in-home consulting service

Glut brings changes to wheat country

Pizza delivery without drivers - Domino's, Ford team up for test

TECH more
Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

CRIME more
Video: August 30th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Nuns on the run: bank robbers don habits in botched heist

Houston imposes curfew amid reports of looting as Hurricane Harvey makes second landfall

'Hero' Indian police officer sprints 1km with live bomb to protect 400 school kids ��

Killing the nation's future

MoBay readies for ganja conference

Tivar Seivwright: Getting into entrepreneurial focus

RELATED STORIES
Bahamas to host regional disaster conference

Bahamas to host regional disaster conference

Jamaica to host regional conference on disaster management

Jamaica to host regional conference on disaster management

Suriname to host regional ministers meeting on disaster

Disaster Plan

From CDERA to CDEMA

RECENT COMMENTS
Video authoring made easy
oliver: Hello everyone! If you require the service of a professional hacker to help track your partner's cell phone remotely, contact cyberprofessionalhacker, he helped me hack my husband's phone without...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
LeighAnn Harkins: Hello if you need the help of an ethical hacker urgently contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is the best when it comes to hacking of 1-DATABASE HACK 2-WHATS-APP HACK 3-WEBSITE HACK 4-TRACKING CALLS...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Laura: I have been with a cheating spouse before and trust me I know how it feels, those suspicions are not mere paranoia. If you suspect that he is cheating, he definitely is..I hired a PI who helped me...

Government warns of fake social media pages of Prime Minister and other officials
oliver: finally i got in contact with cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com they helped me hack into my wife facebook smoothly, hacked into her emails and cell phone.the sweetest of all is that they are fast...

Visitors warned of 'dangerous Beetham'
carly willams: someone is traking me.hurry up.he wants money three millon or eles he will cut of my ears

Killers can run but cant hide
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

'One rule for them and another for everybody else': Nick Robinson skewers Angela Rayner over Labour shadow cabinet sending their children to selective schools
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Disappointing turnout as carnival kicks off in GB
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Committed to moving forward together
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

RECENT COMMENTS
Video authoring made easy
oliver: Hello everyone! If you require the service of a professional hacker to help track your partner's cell phone remotely, contact cyberprofessionalhacker, he helped me hack my husband's phone without...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
LeighAnn Harkins: Hello if you need the help of an ethical hacker urgently contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is the best when it comes to hacking of 1-DATABASE HACK 2-WHATS-APP HACK 3-WEBSITE HACK 4-TRACKING CALLS...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Laura: I have been with a cheating spouse before and trust me I know how it feels, those suspicions are not mere paranoia. If you suspect that he is cheating, he definitely is..I hired a PI who helped me...

Government warns of fake social media pages of Prime Minister and other officials
oliver: finally i got in contact with cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com they helped me hack into my wife facebook smoothly, hacked into her emails and cell phone.the sweetest of all is that they are fast...

Visitors warned of 'dangerous Beetham'
carly willams: someone is traking me.hurry up.he wants money three millon or eles he will cut of my ears

Killers can run but cant hide
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

'One rule for them and another for everybody else': Nick Robinson skewers Angela Rayner over Labour shadow cabinet sending their children to selective schools
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Disappointing turnout as carnival kicks off in GB
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Committed to moving forward together
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...