CCJ looking for new president

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, August 17, 2017

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad, (CMC):The Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) yesterday said that it was seeking a replacement for its president, Sir Dennis Byron, who is set to leave office next year after heading the court for the past seven...read more

