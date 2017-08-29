Backlash after 'sexist' hats found in gift shop at National Trust property

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, August 17, 2017

Backlash after 'sexist' hats found in gift shop at National Trust property ALL SECTIONS More Backlash after 'sexist' hats found in gift shop at National Trust property The offending hat on display in the Tatton Park shop Credit: Laura Goss 29 August 2017 5:49pm The National Trust has been...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Sean Spicer finally gets to meet Pope Francis

Liverpool airport security alert: 'business as usual following precautionary evacuation'

Fans say it's just not cricket after team deliberately loses to win

NHS hospital dispenses baby medicine six months out of date

Poison egg backlash: One in three shoppers refusing to eat foreign eggs 

Theme park with giant ice cream tree named one of Britain's top attractions

Farm with barn that inspired 'Charlotte's Web' up for sale



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Still in shock - Rising Stars contestant still surprised after being saved by Anthony Miller

Pure vibes for CPL party stand

Bugle wraps up European, Japan tour

Pepsi Refresh Tour outgrows venue

Tifa rocks Sabina Park

n Couple remains strong amid cheating rumours

Barbee flirts with 'Shy Guy' ... samples Diana King's hit on new single

SPORTS more
DABA appeals for assistance for ailing fan

30% of athletes at 2011 World Champs admitted doping — report

Holness receives Diaspora leadership award in NY

Blake wins 100m in Zagreb, Powell 3rd

Coach Law proud as Windies bounce back from first Test 'kicking'

Footballer Andy Carroll describes fearing for his life after 'gun point' watch robbery

Fans say it's just not cricket after team deliberately loses to win

POLITICS more
Dominica PM to visit hurricane ravaged Texas

Holness receives Diaspora leadership award in NY

J'cans move to save Cockpit Country

Prime Minister Skerrit empathizes with Texas following T.S Harvey

US woman charged for faking cancer diagnosis, collecting donations

Trinidad PM rescinds appointment of new public utilities minister

Opposition Leader to present solutions to crime woes

BUSINESS more
Clocktower Mall Re-Opens After Appliance Issue

Tallawahs participate in Cricket on the Beach for youngsters

Government to make formal statement on China policy change soon

Moody’s pegs Bahamas’ fiscal and economic strength as ‘low’

Moody’s expects Bahamas to slash spending by 4 percent

Consumer Protection probe coming

BPL to seek financing

TECH more
Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

CRIME more
Trump vows full response to Harvey’s ‘epic’ flooding in Texas

Footballer Andy Carroll describes fearing for his life after 'gun point' watch robbery

Angela Merkel demands Turkey release German prisoners��

Kim Kardashian announces donation of $500,000 for Harvey victims

Joel Osteen���s Houston megachurch opens doors as shelter to Harvey victims after 'un-Christian' criticisms

British engineer who lost wife at sea arrested on suspicion of stealing ��80,000 in rare coins

Drink driving ban for Paget man

RELATED STORIES
Sean Spicer finally gets to meet Pope Francis

Liverpool airport security alert: 'business as usual following precautionary evacuation'

Fans say it's just not cricket after team deliberately loses to win

NHS hospital dispenses baby medicine six months out of date

Poison egg backlash: One in three shoppers refusing to eat foreign eggs 

Theme park with giant ice cream tree named one of Britain's top attractions

Farm with barn that inspired 'Charlotte's Web' up for sale

RECENT COMMENTS
Video authoring made easy
oliver: Hello everyone! If you require the service of a professional hacker to help track your partner's cell phone remotely, contact cyberprofessionalhacker, he helped me hack my husband's phone without...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
LeighAnn Harkins: Hello if you need the help of an ethical hacker urgently contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is the best when it comes to hacking of 1-DATABASE HACK 2-WHATS-APP HACK 3-WEBSITE HACK 4-TRACKING CALLS...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Laura: I have been with a cheating spouse before and trust me I know how it feels, those suspicions are not mere paranoia. If you suspect that he is cheating, he definitely is..I hired a PI who helped me...

Government warns of fake social media pages of Prime Minister and other officials
oliver: finally i got in contact with cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com they helped me hack into my wife facebook smoothly, hacked into her emails and cell phone.the sweetest of all is that they are fast...

Visitors warned of 'dangerous Beetham'
carly willams: someone is traking me.hurry up.he wants money three millon or eles he will cut of my ears

Killers can run but cant hide
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

'One rule for them and another for everybody else': Nick Robinson skewers Angela Rayner over Labour shadow cabinet sending their children to selective schools
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Disappointing turnout as carnival kicks off in GB
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Committed to moving forward together
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

RECENT COMMENTS
Video authoring made easy
oliver: Hello everyone! If you require the service of a professional hacker to help track your partner's cell phone remotely, contact cyberprofessionalhacker, he helped me hack my husband's phone without...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
LeighAnn Harkins: Hello if you need the help of an ethical hacker urgently contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is the best when it comes to hacking of 1-DATABASE HACK 2-WHATS-APP HACK 3-WEBSITE HACK 4-TRACKING CALLS...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Laura: I have been with a cheating spouse before and trust me I know how it feels, those suspicions are not mere paranoia. If you suspect that he is cheating, he definitely is..I hired a PI who helped me...

Government warns of fake social media pages of Prime Minister and other officials
oliver: finally i got in contact with cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com they helped me hack into my wife facebook smoothly, hacked into her emails and cell phone.the sweetest of all is that they are fast...

Visitors warned of 'dangerous Beetham'
carly willams: someone is traking me.hurry up.he wants money three millon or eles he will cut of my ears

Killers can run but cant hide
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

'One rule for them and another for everybody else': Nick Robinson skewers Angela Rayner over Labour shadow cabinet sending their children to selective schools
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Disappointing turnout as carnival kicks off in GB
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Committed to moving forward together
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...