Trump visits Texas disaster zone

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, August 17, 2017

HOUSTON, United States (AFP)â President Donald Trump headed to storm-ravaged Texas Tuesday in a show of solidarity and leadership in the face of the deadly devastation wrought by Harvey -- as the battered US Gulf Coast braces for even more torrential rain.read more

