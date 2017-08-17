COMMENTARY: Light pollution on our highways

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, August 17, 2017

It would not be in keeping with the âNature Isleâ image that we have been trying to project all these years to the rest of the world to artificially light up the deepest wilderness areas of the island by lighting...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Dominicans urged to help propel the tourism industry

Dominicans urged to help propel the tourism industry

Dutch elections: Prime minister Mark Rutte calls for a 'stand against Geert Wilders' populism' as Netherlands goes to the polls

Editorial: Zoning plans

Thirteen zoning plans scheduled for completion in June 2013 – Marlin: “Overdevelopment will destroy our natural resources”

Everything outside constitutes a landscape

The (less) tolerant Netherlands



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
How to prepare for hurricane season

Rooms with a view

Taking on the Himalayas for charity

Soup salvation how senior touches lives

Chevelle's back

Dezey Coyotee looks to go

McKenzie feels 'Irie' at honour

SPORTS more
Final two champions crowned at 25th Annual AID Clay Court Championships

SSL Finals just about 100 days away in Nassau; first team confirmed

Return to Norman for Buddy Hield

Dominica Netball Association aspiring to compete internationally

Video: Bermuda’s U17 Women’s Team Return

Matthew Leseur Finishes 27th In Australia

Duffy Second In ITU History To Win 5 In Season

POLITICS more
Government to make formal statement on China policy change soon

Halkitis defends PLP economic record

Hanna-Martin seeks PLP leadership

Statement by Prime Minister Skerrit on Harvey disaster in Texas

Editorial: Of fundamental importance to justice

US$150 per year simply not enough to finance secondary education

Crime response

BUSINESS more
Government to make formal statement on China policy change soon

Moody’s pegs Bahamas’ fiscal and economic strength as ‘low’

Moody’s expects Bahamas to slash spending by 4 percent

Consumer Protection probe coming

BPL to seek financing

Halkitis defends PLP economic record

Samuelsson To Host Labour Day BBQ, Fish Fry

TECH more
DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

CRIME more
Return to Norman for Buddy Hield

Men on armed robbery, drug, other charges

Gunman robs Starbucks at Cable Beach

Bahamians brave Harvey in Houston

New BPL CEO says he’ll stay out of dispute with govt

Toddler shot to death

Low-fat diet could kill you, major study shows

RELATED STORIES
Dominicans urged to help propel the tourism industry

Dominicans urged to help propel the tourism industry

Dutch elections: Prime minister Mark Rutte calls for a 'stand against Geert Wilders' populism' as Netherlands goes to the polls

Editorial: Zoning plans

Thirteen zoning plans scheduled for completion in June 2013 – Marlin: “Overdevelopment will destroy our natural resources”

Everything outside constitutes a landscape

The (less) tolerant Netherlands

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
LeighAnn Harkins: Hello if you need the help of an ethical hacker urgently contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is the best when it comes to hacking of 1-DATABASE HACK 2-WHATS-APP HACK 3-WEBSITE HACK 4-TRACKING CALLS...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Laura: I have been with a cheating spouse before and trust me I know how it feels, those suspicions are not mere paranoia. If you suspect that he is cheating, he definitely is..I hired a PI who helped me...

Government warns of fake social media pages of Prime Minister and other officials
oliver: finally i got in contact with cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com they helped me hack into my wife facebook smoothly, hacked into her emails and cell phone.the sweetest of all is that they are fast...

Visitors warned of 'dangerous Beetham'
carly willams: someone is traking me.hurry up.he wants money three millon or eles he will cut of my ears

Killers can run but cant hide
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

'One rule for them and another for everybody else': Nick Robinson skewers Angela Rayner over Labour shadow cabinet sending their children to selective schools
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Disappointing turnout as carnival kicks off in GB
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Committed to moving forward together
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
stacey: 24hours ago i saw a recommendation about cyberhackpros@gmail.com and i took the risk to hire him for the job i wanted done and to my surprise he delivered to me with no stress and he even gave me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
LeighAnn Harkins: Hello if you need the help of an ethical hacker urgently contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is the best when it comes to hacking of 1-DATABASE HACK 2-WHATS-APP HACK 3-WEBSITE HACK 4-TRACKING CALLS...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Laura: I have been with a cheating spouse before and trust me I know how it feels, those suspicions are not mere paranoia. If you suspect that he is cheating, he definitely is..I hired a PI who helped me...

Government warns of fake social media pages of Prime Minister and other officials
oliver: finally i got in contact with cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com they helped me hack into my wife facebook smoothly, hacked into her emails and cell phone.the sweetest of all is that they are fast...

Visitors warned of 'dangerous Beetham'
carly willams: someone is traking me.hurry up.he wants money three millon or eles he will cut of my ears

Killers can run but cant hide
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

'One rule for them and another for everybody else': Nick Robinson skewers Angela Rayner over Labour shadow cabinet sending their children to selective schools
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Disappointing turnout as carnival kicks off in GB
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Committed to moving forward together
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
stacey: 24hours ago i saw a recommendation about cyberhackpros@gmail.com and i took the risk to hire him for the job i wanted done and to my surprise he delivered to me with no stress and he even gave me...