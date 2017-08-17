Marley Natural expands cannabis line

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, August 17, 2017

LOS ANGELES, United States â Marley Natural, the official Bob Marley cannabis brand, yesterday announced the debut of STUDIO â a new line of cannabis flower available in California.According to a news release, Marley Natural STUDIO was inspired by the collaborations that brought Bob...read more

