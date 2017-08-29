Donald Trump confuses two Finnish reporters: 'We have a lot of blond women in Finland'

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, August 17, 2017

Donald Trump confuses two Finnish reporters: 'We have a lot of blond women in Finland' ALL SECTIONS More Donald Trump confuses two Finnish reporters: 'We have a lot of blond women in Finland' Donald Trump and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto Credit: EPA 29 August 2017 12:10am Donald Trump...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Donald Trump defends decision to pardon Sheriff Joe Arpaio

Donald Trump 'changed mind on Afghanistan after seeing picture of women in miniskirts'

Finland 'terror' attack: Turku knifeman was Moroccan, say police

Donald Trump's White House gets a full face-lift

Donald Trump threatens Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro with 'military option'

Donald Trump: 'The White House is a real dump'

Donald Trump appears to flirt with Irish reporter during call with Leo Varadkar



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
'Acid attack' on crowd at Notting Hill Carnival��

Eli Cedrone “Brush With Bermuda” Workshops

Notting Hill Carnival pays tribute to Grenfell Tower victims

Stedman Graham To Speak At Upcoming Events

SOCIAL SCENE: Food And Rum Festival launched

New DSC students encouraged to invest in their future

Cookie Dough Made With A Bermudian Twist

SPORTS more
DeSilvas praise for sporting stars

Bath Estate FC wins 2017 FKF Dominica/DFA U19 Invitational

Battle On The Rock Competition Results

Minister Congratulates U17 Ladies & Flora Duffy

Duffy all out in bid for world domination

Concerns raised over PM Skerrit statement about local contractors

September to be observed as Month of the Elderly

POLITICS more
Decorum may be a lost value in Guyana

ABLP political hopeful released from custody

Missing teen found

New homes for Petite Savanne residents to be ready by January

Japan to tell Theresa May to end 'sense of crisis' around Brexit during Prime Minister's trade trip

Concerns raised over PM Skerrit statement about local contractors

Christian Council monitoring gaming industry

BUSINESS more
BFM improve 1.9

Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi to lead Uber

BCCEC chairman: Moody’s made the right call not downgrading country

NAD exploring solar energy for airport

Ocean Terraces by Sterling actively on the market

Government must improve tax collection, says BCCEC chairman

Moody’s concerned over Bank of The Bahamas

TECH more
DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CBSS names May Students of the Month

COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?

Crime Stoppers calls on public to assist police in their investigation of death of Gallion man

Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversy

Government administrative building for Portsmouth

CRIME more
Clovis shooting: Two dead and four injured as gunman opens fire in New Mexico library

TIMELINE: The FLA controversy ... more files turned over to MOCA, total of six employees separated from agency

ABLP political hopeful released from custody

Widow of MP killed in bomb blast hits out at Northern Ireland inquiry

Offensive words cost Southampton man 1,000

Man in hospital after being hit by taxi

Man Shot while walking in area of Omega Car Wash

RELATED STORIES
Donald Trump defends decision to pardon Sheriff Joe Arpaio

Donald Trump 'changed mind on Afghanistan after seeing picture of women in miniskirts'

Finland 'terror' attack: Turku knifeman was Moroccan, say police

Donald Trump's White House gets a full face-lift

Donald Trump threatens Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro with 'military option'

Donald Trump: 'The White House is a real dump'

Donald Trump appears to flirt with Irish reporter during call with Leo Varadkar

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
LeighAnn Harkins: Hello if you need the help of an ethical hacker urgently contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is the best when it comes to hacking of 1-DATABASE HACK 2-WHATS-APP HACK 3-WEBSITE HACK 4-TRACKING CALLS...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Laura: I have been with a cheating spouse before and trust me I know how it feels, those suspicions are not mere paranoia. If you suspect that he is cheating, he definitely is..I hired a PI who helped me...

Government warns of fake social media pages of Prime Minister and other officials
oliver: finally i got in contact with cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com they helped me hack into my wife facebook smoothly, hacked into her emails and cell phone.the sweetest of all is that they are fast...

Visitors warned of 'dangerous Beetham'
carly willams: someone is traking me.hurry up.he wants money three millon or eles he will cut of my ears

Killers can run but cant hide
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

'One rule for them and another for everybody else': Nick Robinson skewers Angela Rayner over Labour shadow cabinet sending their children to selective schools
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Disappointing turnout as carnival kicks off in GB
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Committed to moving forward together
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
stacey: 24hours ago i saw a recommendation about cyberhackpros@gmail.com and i took the risk to hire him for the job i wanted done and to my surprise he delivered to me with no stress and he even gave me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
LeighAnn Harkins: Hello if you need the help of an ethical hacker urgently contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is the best when it comes to hacking of 1-DATABASE HACK 2-WHATS-APP HACK 3-WEBSITE HACK 4-TRACKING CALLS...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
Laura: I have been with a cheating spouse before and trust me I know how it feels, those suspicions are not mere paranoia. If you suspect that he is cheating, he definitely is..I hired a PI who helped me...

Government warns of fake social media pages of Prime Minister and other officials
oliver: finally i got in contact with cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com they helped me hack into my wife facebook smoothly, hacked into her emails and cell phone.the sweetest of all is that they are fast...

Visitors warned of 'dangerous Beetham'
carly willams: someone is traking me.hurry up.he wants money three millon or eles he will cut of my ears

Killers can run but cant hide
oliver: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

'One rule for them and another for everybody else': Nick Robinson skewers Angela Rayner over Labour shadow cabinet sending their children to selective schools
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Disappointing turnout as carnival kicks off in GB
Stacey Jones: If you need to hire a real hacker to help spy on your partner's cell phone remotely, change your grades or boost your credit score. Contact this helpline +1 347.857.7580 or the email address...

Committed to moving forward together
SARA: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Wisynco to pump $9.5m into schoolboy football
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Film-makers from 28 countries for GATFEST
stacey: 24hours ago i saw a recommendation about cyberhackpros@gmail.com and i took the risk to hire him for the job i wanted done and to my surprise he delivered to me with no stress and he even gave me...